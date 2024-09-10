BizFest 2024 - Presenting Jeff Hoffman, Keynote Speaker
Orlando, FL, September 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- In celebration of SCORE’s services to Central Florida’s small business community, entrepreneurs and business leaders in the Central Florida region are invited to SCORE Orlando’s BizFest 2024 Expo on Thursday, September 12, 2024, at the National Entrepreneur Center in Fashion Square Mall. For a $20.00 admission fee, entrepreneurs can participate in a full day of exciting events focusing on the future of business including: inspiring and informative speakers and panel discussions, networking, business counseling, and a late afternoon reception.
For this year’s BizFest, SCORE Orlando pleased to present keynote speaker, Jeff Hoffman, an award-winning global entrepreneur. Jeff is a proven CEO of both public and private companies, a world-wide motivational speaker, a best-selling author, and a Hollywood producer. He has produced a Grammy Award winning album and been the executive producer of an Emmy Award winning television show. He has founded multiple start-ups including Priceline.com/Booking.com.
SCORE Orlando provides mentors to Central Florida’s small businesses and has a team of seasoned professionals available at no cost to help your small business start and grow. BizFest provides the community an educational and networking opportunity.
“SCORE Orlando have helped thousands of small businesses in Central Florida with free mentoring services, and this expo is our way of encouraging the spirit of enterprise and entrepreneurship in our community, plus the opportunity to celebrate SCORE Orlando’s more than 55 years in Central Florida. BizFest has been a huge success with maximum attendance,” said Lois Perry, Chapter Chair. Seating is limited, so register today at score.tfaforms.net/112?EventID=a10Vt000001zdlR
This event is made possible by SCORE Orlando and its generous sponsor, SouthState Bank.
About SCORE
Since 1964, SCORE has helped more than 17 million entrepreneurs start, grow, or successfully exit a business. SCORE's 10,000 volunteers provide free expert mentoring, resources, and education in all 50 U.S. states and territories.
For more information about starting or operating a small business, call 407/420-4844 for assistance. Visit SCORE at https://www.score.org/orlando
Contact
Linda Shaheen
407-420-4844
www.score.org/orlando
