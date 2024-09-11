Agenda Announced for Creative Tech New York 2024: Exploring Innovations in Creative Technology
Henry Stewart Events has announced that the agenda for Creative Tech New York 2024 is now available.
New York, NY, September 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Creative Tech New York conference is scheduled for October 24, 2024, in New York City and will offer a unique platform for creative professionals to explore the latest advancements in creative technology.
The conference will bring together industry leaders from companies such as Saks Global, Razorfish, Snap Inc, Getty Images, and others. These experts will share insights on navigating and leveraging cutting-edge technologies to drive creative innovation and operational excellence.
An Early Bird offer is available, providing a $100 discount for registrations completed by September 20, 2024. For more information and to register, visit: https://www.henrystewartconferences.com/events/creative-tech-new-york-2024
Highlighted Sessions:
• A 2030 Retrospective on the New Media Landscape
Marta Ordeig Bofías, Founder, Garage Stories
This session will explore future trends and innovations in creative technology, drawing insights from Garage Stories' global innovation labs.
• Custom Fine-Tuning - Elevate and Automate On-Brand Content
Michael Francello, Head of Generative AI Sales, Getty Images
Discover how Getty Images, in partnership with NVIDIA, has developed a commercially safe text-to-image generation model to enhance content creation while safeguarding intellectual property.
• Preparing Users for the Next Wave of AR: Strategic Approaches to Enhancing Interaction and Engagement with Emerging Technologies
Andrew Seleznov, Head of AR Production, Snap Inc.
This session examines innovative methods to enhance user interaction with AR technology, streamline integration with media campaigns, and maximize AR's potential in media and creative services.
• The Art and Science of Prompt Engineering
Lorena Lima, Director, Content Strategy & Creative Technology, Razorfish
Explore the balance between creativity, strategy, and technology in prompt engineering to elevate content creation processes.
Creative Tech New York 2024 will feature industry leaders and creative technology visionaries, including:
• Jarrod Gingras, Managing Director & Analyst, Real Story Group
• Charles Duncan, Creative Technologist, Optikka
• Conor McGowan, Sales Director, Storyteq
• Gery Meleg, VP of Design and Co-Founder, Creatopy
• Ali McLeod, VP of Photo Studios & Digital Operations, Saks Global
• Paul Nicholson, Creative Ops Production & Technology Leader
• Scott Lux, Global EVP Ecommerce and Technology, Esprit
• Nova Lorraine, Futurist, Fashion Designer & Technologist, Host, AI for Creatives Podcast
• Tarik Mohamed, Co-Founder, Overview Collective
• Andrew Seleznov, Head of AR Production, Snap Inc.
• Jeremy Wintroub, EVP and Global Head of Production Strategy, ICP
• Eric Fulmer, Founder & CEO, ShotFlow
• Heather Hedden, Senior Consultant, Enterprise Knowledge, LLC
• Tim Padilla, Director, Sales & Consulting North America, Datavid
For more details about the event, speakers, and the complete agenda, visit: https://www.henrystewartconferences.com/events/creative-tech-new-york-2024
Optikka is the Lead Sponsor of Creative Tech New York 2024, with Creatopy, ShotFlow amd Storyteq as Support Sponsors. These companies are redefining the creative technology landscape, each offering unique insights into content production and creative automation.
Tailored sponsorship packages are available for companies looking to enhance brand visibility and connect with industry leaders. For sponsorship inquiries, please contact Rebecca Chamberlain at rebeccac@henrystewart.co.uk
For media queries, please contact Simi Dhillon-Sapal, Marketing, at simid@henrystewart.co.uk
Creative Tech New York 2024
October 24, 2024
New York, USA
New York Hilton Midtown Hotel
#CreativeTechNY #CreativeTech2024
https://www.henrystewartconferences.com/events/creative-tech-new-york-2024
About Henry Stewart Events:
Henry Stewart Events (HSE) is part of The Henry Stewart Group (HSG), a leader in providing graduate and continuing professional education in science, business, and management for over 40 years through peer-reviewed vocational journals, conferences, and online education for commercial enterprises, universities, government, cultural heritage, medical schools, and business schools. HSE is a leading producer of face-to-face events, virtual events, webinars, and online educational courses in sectors including Digital Asset Management (DAM), Creative Operations, Semantic Data - Taxonomy, Knowledge Graphs and Ontology, OnlineEd for Higher Education, Corporate Learning & Development, Creative Technology, Pharma, and Real Estate. For more information, visit www.henrystewartconferences.com.
