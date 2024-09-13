SottoPelle® Recognizes Julia Martin-Velez, DNP, APRN, FNP for Outstanding contributions to BHRT and Her Quality Care for Her Patients
SottoPelle® Announces its "Featured Provider Series" showcasing various Providers that have made a difference to their patients offering leading edge BioIdentical Hormone Replacement Therapy (BHRT). Julia Martin-Velez, DNP, APRN, FNP has been a SottoPelle® Trained Provider since August 2024.
Chapel Hill, NC, September 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Julia is a Nurse Practitioner who is very excited to join the Medspa501 team. She graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Biological Sciences from NC State and continued on to pursue her nursing education - Bachelor’s, Master’s, and Doctorate at Duke University. She worked as a nurse in intensive care at Duke Hospital and has been in practice as a nurse practitioner since 2017, working with UNC Transplant Surgery for many years before transitioning into aesthetic medicine.
Her focus of care is to improve the quality of life and confidence of her patients through natural, restorative results. She takes pride in her ability to develop strong relationships with her patients, and is passionate about working together to formulate their anti-aging journey.
In addition to her clinical work, she serves as adjunct faculty within the Duke University School of Nursing, fostering the development of the future of nursing.
Originally from the Outer Banks of North Carolina, she enjoys spending her free time vacationing on the beach with her husband and two small children - with lots of SPF of course!
To view additional information about Julia Martin-Velez, DNP, APRN, FNP, or to contact the office, please visit her SottoPelle® directory listing: https://www.sottopelletherapy.com/directory-providers/listing/hormone-provider-chapel-hill-north-carolina-julia-martin-velez-dnp-aprn-fnp-c/
Provider Information:
Julia Martin-Velez, DNP, APRN, FNP
MedSpa 501
69 Knox Way, Suite 108 Chapel Hill, NC 2516
(984) 223-8098
hello@medspa501.com
https://medspa501.com
Company Information:
SottoPelle® is an international leader in Bio-Identical Hormone Therapy headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ. For more information about SottoPelle® and to find a trained Doctor visit: http://www.sottopelletherapy.com
Hormone replacement should never be based on guesswork, or one-size-fits-all dosages. Imprecise dosing may provide short term relief of symptoms but does not achieve long term or sustainable hormonal balance that everyone needs for healthy aging. Bio-identical hormones have been extensively researched and studied since 1939 for use as a natural alternative for hormone replacement therapy.
Her focus of care is to improve the quality of life and confidence of her patients through natural, restorative results. She takes pride in her ability to develop strong relationships with her patients, and is passionate about working together to formulate their anti-aging journey.
In addition to her clinical work, she serves as adjunct faculty within the Duke University School of Nursing, fostering the development of the future of nursing.
Originally from the Outer Banks of North Carolina, she enjoys spending her free time vacationing on the beach with her husband and two small children - with lots of SPF of course!
To view additional information about Julia Martin-Velez, DNP, APRN, FNP, or to contact the office, please visit her SottoPelle® directory listing: https://www.sottopelletherapy.com/directory-providers/listing/hormone-provider-chapel-hill-north-carolina-julia-martin-velez-dnp-aprn-fnp-c/
Provider Information:
Julia Martin-Velez, DNP, APRN, FNP
MedSpa 501
69 Knox Way, Suite 108 Chapel Hill, NC 2516
(984) 223-8098
hello@medspa501.com
https://medspa501.com
Company Information:
SottoPelle® is an international leader in Bio-Identical Hormone Therapy headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ. For more information about SottoPelle® and to find a trained Doctor visit: http://www.sottopelletherapy.com
Hormone replacement should never be based on guesswork, or one-size-fits-all dosages. Imprecise dosing may provide short term relief of symptoms but does not achieve long term or sustainable hormonal balance that everyone needs for healthy aging. Bio-identical hormones have been extensively researched and studied since 1939 for use as a natural alternative for hormone replacement therapy.
Contact
SottoPelle TherapyContact
CarolAnn Tutera
323-986-5100
SottoPelleTherapy.com
CarolAnn Tutera
323-986-5100
SottoPelleTherapy.com
Categories