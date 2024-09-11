Join AAEON for Live Discussions, Demos, and More at the 10th Annual SIDO Lyon Exhibition
Explore the digital pillars of Industry 4.0 with AAEON's innovative AI Demos at SIDO Lyon 2024.
Lyon, France, September 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- AAEON, a leading IoT platform provider, will be exhibiting a range of live demonstrations featuring both new and upcoming products at Booth #O205 of SIDO Lyon from September 18 to September 19, 2024.
Date: September 18 – September 19, 2024
Booth: #O205
Venue: Cité Internationale, Lyon
Get your free expo pass with the code: E-AAELY24
At Booth #O205, AAEON will showcase exciting additions to its product lines utilizing technology from premier partners, representing the diversity in AAEON’s product capabilities.
Highlighting AAEON’s compatibility with NVIDIA technology, the showcase will feature the NIKY-2155, set to enter mass production later this year. Programmed to function as a smart scale for detecting, weighing, and pricing fruits and vegetables, it will utilize the NVIDIA® Jetson Orin Nano™.
Showcasing AAEON’s adoption of Intel® Arc™ graphics is a worker activity recognition application incorporating the recently-released EPIC-RPS9 and MXM-ACMA, leveraging the inferencing power of Intel’s newest graphics technology to detect unexpected behavior, dangerous situations, and improve worker safety.
AAEON’s final demonstration will be an object detection device powered by the board counterpart of the UP Squared Pro 710H Edge, alongside Innodisk EV2M-GOM1 MIPI cameras and integrated Hailo-8™ AI accelerator.
Also available will be a much-anticipated roundtable on the topic of how IoT, AI, and machine learning can benefit customers across different industries. The discussion is scheduled from 9.30am to 10.15am on September 18 in the Confluence Auditorium.
Speakers:
• Guillaume Roy (Head of Smart Industry – Sopra Steria)
• Jean-Laurent Gazelle (Business Development Manager Southern Europe – AAEON)
• Arthur Jacquemet (Co-founder and CEO – Fabera)
• Pierre-Yves Le Morvan (Senior Account Manager Industrial and Manufacturing – NVIDIA)
Alongside its live demos, AAEON will also be showcasing a broad selection of static demos from across its varied catalog, including a number of as-yet unreleased models.
Visitors are encouraged to join AAEON at Booth #O205, where representatives will be delighted to discuss the products and provide details of the demonstrations on display.
For more information about the SIDO Lyon, or to register to attend, please visit the official exhibition website and be sure to use the code E-AAELY24 to obtain a free visitor’s pass.
About AAEON
Established in 1992, AAEON is one of the leading designers and manufacturers of industrial IoT and AI Edge solutions. With continual innovation as a core value, AAEON provides reliable, high-quality computing platforms including industrial motherboards and systems, rugged tablets, embedded AI Edge systems, uCPE network appliances, and LoRaWAN/WWAN solutions. AAEON provides industry-leading experience and knowledge to provide OEM/ODM services worldwide. AAEON also works closely with cities and governments to develop and deploy Smart City ecosystems, offering individual platforms and end-to-end solutions. AAEON works closely with premier chip designers to deliver stable, reliable platforms. For an introduction to AAEON’s expansive line of products and services, visit www.aaeon.com.
Contact
John Bernard
+886 2 89191234 ext. 1114
https://www.aaeon.com/en/
