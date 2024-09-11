Investrio Joins Techstars Economic Mobility Accelerator
New York, NY, September 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Investrio, a fintech company dedicated to empowering young professionals to achieve financial freedom, is thrilled to announce its participation in the Techstars Economic Mobility Accelerator powered by Samvid Ventures.
“We are thrilled to be joining Techstars this fall. Investrio's mission aligns perfectly with the program's goals, and our platform provides personalized financial planning tools to help individuals escape debt and build wealth,” said Joyce Medeiros, Co-Founder and CEO.
Investrio will gain access to valuable resources, mentorship, and a network of industry leaders by joining the accelerator. “This opportunity will enable us to refine our product further, expand our reach, and make a meaningful impact on the lives of our users,” said Laura Texidor, Co-Founder and COO.
Investrio aims to demystify investing and make the financial journey more approachable and achievable for everyone. The platform provides users with tools, a community, and access to advisory services at an affordable price, shaping a brighter financial future for users.
For more information about Investrio, visit www.investrio.io
About Investrio
Investrio is a fintech company that offers personalized financial planning tools to help young professionals achieve financial freedom. Our mission is to empower individuals to escape debt, build wealth, and create a brighter financial future.
About Techstars Economic Mobility Accelerator
The Techstars Economic Mobility Accelerator is a 13-week program that supports entrepreneurs developing solutions to improve economic mobility for low—and moderate-income Americans. It is run in partnership with Samvid Ventures and is open to US-based companies.
Media Contact:
hello@investrio.io
