Investrio Joins Techstars Economic Mobility Accelerator

Investrio, a fintech company focused on empowering young professionals to achieve financial freedom, is joining the Techstars Economic Mobility Accelerator. This program provides valuable resources, mentorship, and industry connections to help Investrio refine its platform, expand its reach, and empower its users to escape debt and build wealth. Investrio's platform offers personalized financial planning tools, a supportive community, and affordable advisory services.