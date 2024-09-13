MarketCurrents Launches FamilyOffices.live to Connect with Family Office Asset Holders
MarketCurrents has launched a new domain, FamilyOffices.live, dedicated to connecting companies with single family office asset holders. This platform offers daily updated insights on major asset holders, including their investments and key contacts.
New York, NY, September 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- MarketCurrents, a leading platform for global private investors, is excited to announce that MarketCurrents Data is now also accessible through a new domain: FamilyOffices.live. This dedicated domain provides a focused medium to serve companies looking to connect with single family office asset holders.
FamilyOffices.live offers a one-stop access to key insights on major asset holders, their investment focus, recent investments, source of wealth and other key information on the entity, and key contacts of family office principals. The platform is updated daily to ensure integrity of the information.
In addition to this data service, MarketCurrents continues to offer its full suite of services.
MarketCurrents Connect: Facilitates introductions between companies, funds, and family offices, as well as high-net-worth investors. Through carefully curated connections, companies are matched with investors who share mutual interests.
Alongside this bespoke service, we also host live and virtual events, creating platforms for investors to explore new opportunities. These events cover a range of key topics, including technology, artificial intelligence, healthcare, finance, fashion, luxury, and other emerging trends.
With over 8 years of industry expertise, MarketCurrents is committed to providing cutting-edge solutions to support the private wealth community.
For more information and to explore FamilyOffices.live, visit FamilyOffices.live or MarketcurrentsData.com.
Contact
MarketCurrentsContact
Rezina Shrestha
917-960-8463
www.marketcurrents.co
