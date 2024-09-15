Cleaning WorkSource: Helping Florida’s Small Businesses Fill Open Jobs Amid Worker Shortage
Job Board for Cleaning Industry Employers Offers Cost-Effective Solutions During Hiring Crisis
Sarasota, FL, September 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- As small businesses across Florida continue to face hiring challenges, Cleaning WorkSource is stepping in to provide a crucial solution. A recent study by the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB), reported by Florida Politics, reveals that 62% of small business owners have struggled to fill open positions despite active recruitment efforts. Cleaning WorkSource, the nation’s largest job board specifically for the cleaning and janitorial industries, is helping businesses overcome this challenge by offering an affordable, specialized platform to find qualified employees.
The NFIB study notes that 433,000 jobs were posted in Florida in July, a figure that outstrips the number of unemployed Floridians. This labor shortage has left businesses scrambling to maintain operations and find the skilled workforce they need. Small business owners are feeling the strain, with job vacancies remaining unfilled and costs escalating as recruitment efforts fall short.
Cleaning WorkSource was designed to meet the specific hiring needs of the cleaning industry, providing small businesses with access to a targeted pool of job seekers who are actively seeking employment in this essential sector.
"We understand how difficult hiring has become for small businesses, especially in the cleaning industry," says Steven Pajevic, co-founder of Cleaning WorkSource. "Traditional job boards are too broad and expensive for small business owners, and that's why we created a solution that offers affordable, effective recruitment tailored to their needs."
How Cleaning WorkSource Solves the Hiring Crisis:
Affordable Job Listings: Cleaning WorkSource offers job posting packages starting at just $39, making it an accessible option for businesses that need to manage tight budgets without sacrificing quality.
Industry-Specific Focus: Unlike general job boards, Cleaning WorkSource is tailored exclusively for the cleaning and janitorial industry, ensuring employers connect with qualified candidates with relevant experience.
AI-Assisted: The platform’s AI technology and Chat answer questions and match job seekers with employers based on their specific job postings, reducing the time to hire and improving the quality of applicants.
Nationwide Reach, Local Impact: While Cleaning WorkSource operates nationally, its design allows businesses to attract local talent, making it particularly effective for companies in regional markets.
Proven Results: Cleaning WorkSource has already demonstrated success. For example, Crystal Clean Green Cleaning - co-founded by Steven and Kristina Pajevic - reduced its time-to-hire by 50%, increased employee retention by 30%, and saved 63% on recruitment costs using the platform.
Addressing the Broader Challenge
Labor shortages have significantly impacted Florida’s small businesses, especially in essential service sectors like cleaning. Bill Dunkelberg, NFIB’s Chief Economist, emphasized that despite low unemployment, "job openings on Main Street remain historically high as small business owners continue to lament the lack of qualified applicants." This shortage affects not just business operations but also economic growth as employers struggle to keep pace with demand. The Florida Chamber of Commerce also highlights the widening gap between the number of open positions and the available workforce, with small business owners feeling the brunt of the impact.
"Cleaning WorkSource provides small businesses with a much-needed lifeline during this difficult time," explains Pajevic. "We understand the challenges firsthand and have created a platform that simplifies hiring and delivers real results for businesses struggling to find staff."
By offering a job board that’s both specialized and affordable, Cleaning WorkSource is helping businesses of all sizes, from independent cleaning services to larger janitorial companies, find the staff they need to thrive in a competitive job market.
About Cleaning WorkSource
Cleaning WorkSource is the leading job board in the United States for the cleaning and janitorial industry. Founded by Steven and Kristina Pajevic, the platform connects job seekers with employers through affordable, targeted job postings and AI-powered candidate-matching technology. Cleaning WorkSource is committed to solving the unique hiring challenges faced by businesses in the cleaning industry, helping them hire quickly, efficiently, and affordably.
Contact
Steven Pajevic
866-528-5180
https://cleaningworksource.com
