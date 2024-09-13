Strong Diplomatic Support for DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum in Kinshasa in September
The organisers of the DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum have announced a list of VIPs that have already confirmed their presence at the event, taking place in Kinshasa from 17–18 September. This includes the ambassadors of several of the DRC’s important trading partners, including the United States, Belgium, South Africa, Zambia and Zimbabwe.
Here is the full list of VIPs confirmed thus far:
- H.E. Lucy Tamlyn, Ambassador of the United States to the DRC
- H.E. Roxane de Bildering, Ambassador of Belgium to the DRC
- H.E. Paulo Kosita, Ambassador of Zambia to the DRC
- H.E. Abel Mxolisa, Ambassador of the Republic of South Africa to the DRC
- H.E. John Mayowe, Ambassador of Zimbabwe to the DRC
- H.E. Simeon Uulenga, Ambassador of the Republic of Namibia to the DRC
- H.E. Louis Watum, DRC Minister of Industry and of the Development of Small and Medium Enterprises
- Thierry Naweji, Executive Chairman, SA-DRC Chamber of Commerce
- Selena McGuinness, Leader of the Green Growth, Climate & Trade team, UK
Industry support
Following its successful launch last year, gathering key role players in the battery manufacturing value chain from the private and public sectors, DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum has already attracted the support of leading names in the sector with CMOC confirmed as a cobalt plus sponsor, Cominiere SA and ARSP as cobalt sponsors and Axishouse Group, Parilis Africa and USAID as copper sponsors.
Experts and trailblazers
The high-level two-day gathering will provide valuable networking and matchmaking with senior local and international industry decision-makers. During the sessions, industry experts and trailblazers, who have successfully localised the processing of raw materials and created local manufacturing industries, will share their experiences and lessons learnt along the way. In addition, attendees can study the many opportunities within the DRC’s and Zambia’s battery manufacturing industries.
In particular, the sessions will focus on:
• An overview of the feasibility study of the proposed DRC-Zambia Special Economic Zone
• Projects and best practices presentations - battery metals industry lead
• Energy transition: Energy supply for the battery metals industry
• Policies and regulations:
- Regional corporation
- Sustainability battery regulation
• Infrastructure investment:
- Local processing and beneficiation
- Public-private partnership (PPPs)
• Global market trends:
- Local and regional investment opportunities
- Market dynamics and price volatility
• Technology and skills development: digital transformation
About DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum
DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum is organised by The VUKA Group (formerly Clarion Events Africa), a leading Cape Town-based and multi-award-winning organiser of exhibitions, conferences and digital events across the continent in the infrastructure, energy, mining, mobility, ecommerce and CX sectors. Other well-known events by The Vuka Group include DRC Mining Week, Nigeria Mining Week, Enlit Africa, Africa’s Green Economy Summit, Smarter Mobility Africa, ECOM Africa and CEM Africa.
Mining Review Africa, the leading monthly magazine and digital platform in the African mining industry, is the event’s premium media partner.
DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum dates and venue:
Dates: 17–18 September 2024
Location: Fleuve Congo Hotel, Kinshasa, DRC
Contact
Annemarie Roodbol
+27217003500
https://www.drc-africabatterymetals.com/
