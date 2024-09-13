Announcing DSI’s 11th Space Resiliency Summit
Space Resiliency Summit to take place December 4-5, 2024, at 151 St George in National Harbor, MD
National Harbor, MD, September 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Defense Strategies Institute is pleased to invite you to learn from and network with some of the most respected minds in the space community this December, at the 11th Annual Space Resiliency Summit. This year’s event will discuss the policies and operations necessary to ensure the safety and resiliency of US-space based assets and missions in an increasingly contested space domain. The 2024 Summit will highlight innovative technologies, strategies, and policies needed to assure continued space superiority for the U.S.
Key Topics of Discussion Include:
- Maintaining space superiority in a new era of strategic competition
- Guiding DoD Efforts to maintain space dominance in a dynamic strategic environment
- Reoptimizing the DAF to ensure continued supremacy in the space domain
- Delivering & sustaining lethal & innovative space capabilities to the warfighter
- Leveraging commercial tech solutions to bolster space architectures
- Fielding a resilient space architecture to support future mission needs
- Operating global space, missile defense, & high-altitude systems to support the Army space vision
- Providing space-enabled combat effects to joint warfighters
- Enhancing space domain awareness to ensure secure & sustainable space operations
DSI is now welcoming Sponsors and Exhibitors for the forum. To reserve your spot to showcase your organization’s cutting-edge technology and services, contact Amanda Delgado at adelgado@dsigroup.org.
Seating will be limited – register early to secure your spot in the discussion. Active-duty US military and government attend complimentary. Those interested in participating can visit Defense Strategies Institute’s website at space.dsigroup.org.
Contact
Emma Watters
201.987.0183
https://space.dsigroup.org/
