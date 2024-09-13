DSI's EOD/IED & Countermine Symposium Speakers Announced
EOD community to convene November 6-7, in National Harbor, MD.
National Harbor, MD, September 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Amid an era of strategic competition, DoD, Federal Government, and the Military Services are striving to prepare for next-generation explosive threats they could face in future conflicts against more advanced adversaries. Leading experts and innovators at the event will discuss unmanned IED strategies, coordination of national and intergovernmental C-IED efforts, critical information/intelligence sharing, international partnerships, and innovative research and technology to support global IED defeat.
Attendees at the 2024 EOD/IED & Countermine Symposium will gain valuable insights into the evolving nature of IED threats, advancements in EOD technology, significance of a whole-of-government approach, and best practices for training personnel to effectively identify, mitigate, and neutralize explosive devices.
Confirmed Speakers Include:
- Brig Gen Brian S. Hartless, USAF, Director of Civil Engineers, U.S. Air Force Deputy Chief of Staff for Logistics, Engineering, & Force Protection
- COL Vince Morris, USA, PM, Close Combat Systems, U.S. Army Joint Program Executive Office Armaments & Ammunition (JPEO A&A)
- COL Brennan Fitzgerald, USA, Commander, 71st Ordnance Group
- COL Bradley Waite, USA, Director, Proponent Office for EOD, TRADOC
- CAPT Cameron Chen, USN, Expeditionary Combat Branch Head (OPNAV N957), Office of the Chief of Naval Operations
- CAPT Gareth J. Healy, USN, Deputy Director for Military Personnel Plans & Policy (OPNAV N13B), Chief of Naval Personnel
- COL Brett A. Carey, USA, Senior Military Advisor, OSD Policy (HDI & DCSA)
- Sean Haglund, Associate Director, Office for Bombing Prevention, Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency
To learn more, download the agenda, and register, please visit countermine.dsigroup.org. Active-duty US military and government attend complimentary.
