Canaritech Announces the Launch of Operations, Offering Comprehensive Clinical Trial Solutions Across Latin America

Canaritech, a Contract Research Organization (CRO), has officially launched operations across Latin America, with offices in Mexico, Peru, Chile, and Colombia. The company offers a range of clinical trial services, including regulatory consulting, trial management, decentralized clinical trials, and post-market studies. Canaritech aims to drive innovation in clinical research by improving trial efficiency and increasing patient access through localized expertise and advanced technologies.