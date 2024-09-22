Canaritech Announces the Launch of Operations, Offering Comprehensive Clinical Trial Solutions Across Latin America
Canaritech, a Contract Research Organization (CRO), has officially launched operations across Latin America, with offices in Mexico, Peru, Chile, and Colombia. The company offers a range of clinical trial services, including regulatory consulting, trial management, decentralized clinical trials, and post-market studies. Canaritech aims to drive innovation in clinical research by improving trial efficiency and increasing patient access through localized expertise and advanced technologies.
Ciudad de Mexico, Mexico, September 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- September 2024, Mexico City, Mexico, Canaritech, a pioneering Contract Research Organization (CRO), proudly announces the commencement of its operations, offering a full range of clinical trial services throughout Latin America. With a mission to drive medical innovation and enhance healthcare outcomes, Canaritech is set to provide tailor-made solutions that cater to the specific needs of pharmaceutical companies, biotech firms, and healthcare providers seeking efficient and reliable clinical trial support.
Transforming Clinical Research in Latin America
Canaritech is uniquely positioned to support sponsors in navigating the complex regulatory landscapes across Latin America, ensuring smooth and timely trial execution. With offices in Mexico, Peru, Chile, and Colombia, Canaritech brings an extensive network of research professionals and sites that guarantee seamless project management, from feasibility studies to post-market trials.
"We are excited to begin this journey and offer our clients innovative and efficient solutions for their clinical trial needs," said Dr. Francisco Kuri Breña, CEO of Canaritech. "Our team of experts, including doctors, biotechnologists, legal advisors, and clinical researchers, is dedicated to advancing medical research in Latin America by ensuring high-quality results and compliance with local regulations."
Cutting-Edge Services
Canaritech offers a wide range of clinical research services, including:
Feasibility and Site Selection: Identifying optimal trial sites based on local expertise and patient population availability.
Regulatory Consulting: Expert guidance on navigating Latin American regulatory frameworks, ensuring compliance and fast approvals.
Trial Management: Comprehensive trial oversight, from patient recruitment and data collection to monitoring and reporting.
Decentralized Clinical Trials: Harnessing digital technologies to facilitate patient participation remotely, improving trial efficiency and inclusivity.
A Vision for the Future
Canaritech is committed to promoting patient-centric trials and ensuring that sponsors can access the diverse patient populations of Latin America. The company's focus on decentralized clinical trials and real-world evidence (RWE) data collection represents a forward-thinking approach to meeting the evolving needs of the clinical research landscape.
About Canaritech
Canaritech is a Contract Research Organization (CRO) dedicated to supporting clinical trials in Latin America. With a multidisciplinary team of seasoned professionals, Canaritech offers a full range of clinical research services, from feasibility studies to regulatory support and trial management. By leveraging local expertise and a deep understanding of regional regulatory frameworks, Canaritech ensures the success of clinical projects across Mexico, Peru, Chile, and Colombia.
Media Contact:
Enrique Perez Davo
