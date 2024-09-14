AAEON to Host Hailo for Webinar on Accelerating AI Deployment on Intel Platforms
Join industry leaders for insights into the key steps needed to scale AI projects in more efficient ways.
Orange, CA, September 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Industrial AI hardware pioneer AAEON will be hosting key partner Hailo, a premier provider of edge AI processors, for a webinar exploring how the synergy between AAEON’s UP brand and Hailo’s line of AI acceleration modules can facilitate large-scale edge AI solutions deployment across Intel-powered platforms.
Date: 26 September, 2024
Time: 10:00am PST
Agenda:
· Advancing AI: Introduction of Hailo AI Processors – Camile Moyer, Field Application Engineer & Rich DSouza, Director of Sales, Hailo
· Innovations in Platforms: The Development of AAEON UP Boards and Systems – Irene Lin, Senior Product Manager, AAEON UP Division
· AAEON UP x Hailo Application Case Studies – Howard Young, Edge AI Solution Architect, AAEON
The webinar will delve into several key areas of collaboration among the two companies, with a particular focus on the unique benefits offered to users when combining Hailo AI acceleration technology with the catalog of UP developer boards and Mini PCs.
One particular area of discussion will be the introduction of AAEON’s UP Squared Pro 710H Edge, which is equipped with an integrated Hailo-8 edge AI accelerator, which provides a streamlined deployment platform for a range of versatile market solutions while maintaining power-efficiency thanks to a combination of its integrated Hailo-8 edge AI processor and low-power Intel® Processor N-series CPU selection.
Also on the agenda are a number of successful case studies, presented by Howard Young, Edge AI Solution Architect at AAEON. Exploring the benefits that customers have already received as a result of AAEON’s collaboration with Hailo, Young will detail the benefits customers have already received as a result of the partnership.
This webinar not only introduces how edge AI solutions can be made more accessible to consumers, but also offers an overview of how the compatibility of each company’s respective products can accelerate deployment, elevate performance, and enhance customer satisfaction.
This webinar is tailored for businesses and organizations interested in deploying cost-efficient, entry-level edge AI solutions across different vertical markets. However, it is also open to enthusiasts seeking to learn more about current trends and the future of edge computing.
For more information please visit https://www.aaeon.ai/en/news/aaeon-ai-webinars?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=LocalUS&utm_campaign=Hailo_Webinar&utm
_content=UP.
About AAEON
Established in 1992, AAEON is one of the leading designers and manufacturers of industrial IoT and AI Edge solutions. With continual innovation as a core value, AAEON provides reliable, high-quality computing platforms including industrial motherboards and systems, rugged tablets, embedded AI Edge systems, uCPE network appliances, and LoRaWAN/WWAN solutions. AAEON provides industry-leading experience and knowledge to provide OEM/ODM services worldwide. AAEON also works closely with cities and governments to develop and deploy Smart City ecosystems, offering individual platforms and end-to-end solutions. AAEON works closely with premier chip designers to deliver stable, reliable platforms. For an introduction to AAEON’s expansive line of products and services, visit www.aaeon.com.
Date: 26 September, 2024
Time: 10:00am PST
Agenda:
· Advancing AI: Introduction of Hailo AI Processors – Camile Moyer, Field Application Engineer & Rich DSouza, Director of Sales, Hailo
· Innovations in Platforms: The Development of AAEON UP Boards and Systems – Irene Lin, Senior Product Manager, AAEON UP Division
· AAEON UP x Hailo Application Case Studies – Howard Young, Edge AI Solution Architect, AAEON
The webinar will delve into several key areas of collaboration among the two companies, with a particular focus on the unique benefits offered to users when combining Hailo AI acceleration technology with the catalog of UP developer boards and Mini PCs.
One particular area of discussion will be the introduction of AAEON’s UP Squared Pro 710H Edge, which is equipped with an integrated Hailo-8 edge AI accelerator, which provides a streamlined deployment platform for a range of versatile market solutions while maintaining power-efficiency thanks to a combination of its integrated Hailo-8 edge AI processor and low-power Intel® Processor N-series CPU selection.
Also on the agenda are a number of successful case studies, presented by Howard Young, Edge AI Solution Architect at AAEON. Exploring the benefits that customers have already received as a result of AAEON’s collaboration with Hailo, Young will detail the benefits customers have already received as a result of the partnership.
This webinar not only introduces how edge AI solutions can be made more accessible to consumers, but also offers an overview of how the compatibility of each company’s respective products can accelerate deployment, elevate performance, and enhance customer satisfaction.
This webinar is tailored for businesses and organizations interested in deploying cost-efficient, entry-level edge AI solutions across different vertical markets. However, it is also open to enthusiasts seeking to learn more about current trends and the future of edge computing.
For more information please visit https://www.aaeon.ai/en/news/aaeon-ai-webinars?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=LocalUS&utm_campaign=Hailo_Webinar&utm
_content=UP.
About AAEON
Established in 1992, AAEON is one of the leading designers and manufacturers of industrial IoT and AI Edge solutions. With continual innovation as a core value, AAEON provides reliable, high-quality computing platforms including industrial motherboards and systems, rugged tablets, embedded AI Edge systems, uCPE network appliances, and LoRaWAN/WWAN solutions. AAEON provides industry-leading experience and knowledge to provide OEM/ODM services worldwide. AAEON also works closely with cities and governments to develop and deploy Smart City ecosystems, offering individual platforms and end-to-end solutions. AAEON works closely with premier chip designers to deliver stable, reliable platforms. For an introduction to AAEON’s expansive line of products and services, visit www.aaeon.com.
Contact
AAEON Technology Inc.Contact
John Bernard
+886 2 89191234 ext. 1114
https://www.aaeon.com/en/
John Bernard
+886 2 89191234 ext. 1114
https://www.aaeon.com/en/
Categories