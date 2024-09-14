Toronto to Host Premier Cybersecurity Summit: Canada East - Key Focus on Executive Liability and Privacy Laws
Industry Leaders Convene to Address Critical Cybersecurity Challenges: From Ransomware Defense to AI Adoption
Princeton, NJ, September 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- ISMG's Cybersecurity Summit: Canada East - scheduled for September 26, 2024, in Toronto - will bring together cybersecurity professionals to address the most pressing challenges facing the industry. With a diverse agenda that covers ransomware, AI-driven threats, deepfake deception and evolving cybersecurity laws, the summit promises a deep dive into the critical issues shaping the unique Canadian threat landscape.
"From our interactive deepfake simulation to expert-led discussions on AI integration and new privacy laws, we're providing a platform for cybersecurity leaders to gain actionable insights and forge crucial connections," said Jennifer Eisenhofer, vice president of events at ISMG.
As new regulations on cyber incident transparency add complexity for organizations, 37% of Canadian executives said that aligning cyber and data protection laws will significantly affect their ability to secure future revenue growth, according to PwC Canada's 2024 Global Digital Trust Insights. Addressing this pressing concern, Ruth Promislow, partner at Bennett Jones LLP, and Deniz Hanley, Canada CISO and head of technology risk at Morgan Stanley and CyberEdBoard (https://cyberedboard.io/) member, will kick off the summit with their session on navigating new cybersecurity and privacy laws in Canada. The session - moderated by Imran Ahmad, partner/Canadian head of technology at Norton Rose Fulbright - will offer an in-depth overview of the Critical Cyber Systems Protection Act, or CCSPA, and Ontario's Bill 194, providing crucial insights into compliance strategies and risk management approaches for these new regulations.
Given that 77% of Canadian CEOs agree that a lack of AI regulation could hinder success - as highlighted in the 2023 KPMG CEO Outlook - the summit will feature a highly anticipated session by Kush Sharma, director municipal modernization and partnerships, Municipal Information and Systems Association, Ontario, and CyberEdBoard member, and Denny Prvu, director of architecture: innovation and technology, RBC, and CyberEdBoard member The session will explore real-world AI deployments in security operations, methods to navigate challenges such as data bias and privacy concerns, and strategies to secure AI systems against adversarial attacks.
Craig Peppard, CISO, ivari Canada; Fernando Montenegro, senior principal analyst, Omdia; and June Leung, director of identity and access management, Mackenzie Investments, will examine recent high-profile breaches affecting Canadian companies, such as the MOVEit Transfer breach, the Desjardins Group data breach and the Suncor Energy cyber incident. Participants will learn how to implement robust security measures, conduct thorough risk assessments, and establish resilient monitoring systems.
A highlight of the event will be the interactive tabletop exercise, "Deepfakes, Real Stakes: Unmasking Cyber Deception in a High-Stakes Tabletop Simulation." Led by Carl Montreuil, director, federal policing criminal operations – cybercrime, Royal Canadian Mounted Police, this hands-on session will simulate a sophisticated cyberattack involving deepfake technology, aiming to enhance participants' strategic response capabilities and operational readiness. The exercise will focus on a scenario targeting a corporate executive, combining elements of social engineering and financial fraud. Participants will work collaboratively to develop comprehensive incident response strategies, covering legal, technical, and communication aspects.
The summit will conclude with a discussion on the resilience of critical national infrastructure to cyberthreats, highlighting vulnerabilities and the strategies Canada and other countries use to defend vital sectors such as nuclear, energy and electricity.
ISMG's Cybersecurity Summit: Canada East aims to be a pivotal event for cybersecurity professionals across the country. By addressing crucial topics such as AI integration, supply chain vulnerabilities, ransomware defense and evolving privacy laws, the summit will equip attendees with actionable insights and practical strategies. Through expert-led sessions, interactive simulations and valuable networking opportunities, participants will gain the knowledge and connections needed to navigate Canada's complex cybersecurity landscape.
For more information and to register for the summit, visit https://ismg.events/summit/canada-cybersecuritysummit-2024/.
About ISMG
Information Security Media Group (ISMG) is the world’s largest media organization devoted solely to cybersecurity, information technology, artificial intelligence and operational technology. Each of our 38 media properties provides education, research and news that is specifically tailored to key vertical sectors including banking, healthcare and the public sector; geographies from North America to Southeast Asia; and topics such as data breach prevention, cyber risk assessment, OT security, AI and fraud. Our annual global summit series connects senior security professionals with industry thought leaders to find actionable solutions for pressing cybersecurity challenges.
About ISMG Events
ISMG Events is a premier platform for security professionals and practitioners worldwide. Our global, annual events bring together the ISMG Events Community, comprising over 40,000 members, to exchange knowledge, insights and best practices in the field of cybersecurity. The cornerstone of our event portfolio is the ISMG Global Summit Series. These summits take place both virtually and in-person, offering participants a diverse range of topics to explore. In addition to our Global Summit Series, ISMG Events hosts exclusive Executive Roundtables that are closed-door, topic-focused discussions that provide practitioners with a collaborative environment to address today’s most pressing security concerns.
