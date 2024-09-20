Asia Leads Global Renewable Energy Boom: AS Acquisitions Highlights Job Growth and Gender Inclusion in Solar Sector

AS Acquisitions' latest report highlights Asia's leadership in the renewable energy sector, accounting for 63% of all registered renewables, with significant job growth in solar PV and related industries. The report emphasizes the improved gender balance in renewables, where women make up 32% of the workforce compared to 21% in fossil fuels. Michael Adetona, Principal at AS Acquisitions, stresses the need for comprehensive policies, including re-skilling programs, to support the growing workforc