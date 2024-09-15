Foster Youth Make Their Own Stuffed Animal at Local Community Center
Foster families enjoyed an afternoon of family fun at the CCV Center.
Clearwater, FL, September 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- On Saturday, September 7 foster families from the Pinellas County Foster and Adoptive Parents Association (PCFAPA) and Fostering Hope Florida attended a “Teddy Bear Workshop” at the Clearwater Community Volunteers (CCV) Center. The kids and parents picked out their own animal ranging from dinosaurs to tigers and elephants to unicorns, each with stuffing, a cotton heart, a designable T-shirt and a birth certificate. This event was hosted at no cost to foster families courtesy of the CCV Center.
One parent of six young foster kids commented, “This was a great event for me and my kids. When you have six in your care, activity expenses can rack up quickly. Thank you for hosting the event for us – next time I’m going to bring the rest of my foster family group with me!”
Due to the hardships within the foster care system, foster children often do not get to have normal childhood experiences. Additionally, they may not get to have a lot of personal items that they can cherish either. This event aimed to combat both of these factors.
“When the kids got to pick out their own stuffed animal and bring it to life with stuffing, a cotton heart and a birth certificate, you could see their faces light up,” said Tracy Hawkins, manager of the center. “That is why we do what we do – to help the children who need it most. As Humanitarian L. Ron Hubbard said, ‘Today’s children will become tomorrow’s civilization. Bringing a child into the world today is a little bit like dropping one into a tiger’s cage. Children can’t handle their environment and they have no real resources. They need love and help to make it’.”
If you are a foster parent and would like learn more about family-friendly events for your kids, please contact Tracy Hawkins at 727-316-5309 or CCVcenter@ccvfl.org.
About the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center:
The Clearwater Community Volunteers Center, established by the Church of Scientology in 2018, is a home for the benefit of all Tampa Bay nonprofit organizations. Built on the success of the Clearwater Community Volunteers, who host the signature Winter Wonderland and Easter Egg Hunt in Clearwater, the Center was made to serve the needs of local nonprofits. The Center is fully equipped to host meetings, seminars, events and gatherings, all at no cost to the nonprofit community. Please email CCVcenter@ccvfl.org for more information about the Center and its facilities.
One parent of six young foster kids commented, “This was a great event for me and my kids. When you have six in your care, activity expenses can rack up quickly. Thank you for hosting the event for us – next time I’m going to bring the rest of my foster family group with me!”
Due to the hardships within the foster care system, foster children often do not get to have normal childhood experiences. Additionally, they may not get to have a lot of personal items that they can cherish either. This event aimed to combat both of these factors.
“When the kids got to pick out their own stuffed animal and bring it to life with stuffing, a cotton heart and a birth certificate, you could see their faces light up,” said Tracy Hawkins, manager of the center. “That is why we do what we do – to help the children who need it most. As Humanitarian L. Ron Hubbard said, ‘Today’s children will become tomorrow’s civilization. Bringing a child into the world today is a little bit like dropping one into a tiger’s cage. Children can’t handle their environment and they have no real resources. They need love and help to make it’.”
If you are a foster parent and would like learn more about family-friendly events for your kids, please contact Tracy Hawkins at 727-316-5309 or CCVcenter@ccvfl.org.
About the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center:
The Clearwater Community Volunteers Center, established by the Church of Scientology in 2018, is a home for the benefit of all Tampa Bay nonprofit organizations. Built on the success of the Clearwater Community Volunteers, who host the signature Winter Wonderland and Easter Egg Hunt in Clearwater, the Center was made to serve the needs of local nonprofits. The Center is fully equipped to host meetings, seminars, events and gatherings, all at no cost to the nonprofit community. Please email CCVcenter@ccvfl.org for more information about the Center and its facilities.
Contact
Clearwater Community Volunteers CenterContact
Tracy Hawkins
727-316-5309
Tracy Hawkins
727-316-5309
Categories