Electro Standards Laboratories to Present Experimental Work on Nonlinear Aircraft Arresting System at EAPPC-EML 2024 Conference in Amsterdam, Netherlands
Cranstont, RI, September 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Electro Standards Laboratories (ESL), Cranston, RI will be presenting at the EAPPC-EML Conference in Amsterdam, Netherlands on September 22 – 26, 2024. This will be the 20th International Symposium on Electromagnetic Launch Technology (EML 2024). The conference will present a forum for discussion on research and applications with respect to electromagnetic launch (EML) technology as well as pulsed power technology, high-power particle beams.
Raymond B. Sepe, Jr., Ph.D., Chief Technology Officer will provide an informative presentation on the research work entitled “Experimental Demonstration of Model Based Control of a Nonlinear Aircraft Arresting System.” ESL continues to develop innovative solutions for aircraft carrier launch and arrestment systems like EMALS and AAG deployed on the US Navy Ford Class aircraft carriers.
