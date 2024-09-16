VPSAxis Unveils New Service: Single Sign-On and MFA for All Current and New Customers
Helena, MT, September 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- VPSAxis is excited to announce the launch of its newest feature: VPSAccess Accounts. This advanced platform offers a secure and efficient way to manage accounts across all VPSAccess products. VPSAccess Accounts integrates login, authentication, and sign-up processes into a unified system, simplifying account management for administrators across the VPSAccess product family. With this release, the VPSAccess Accounts dashboard now includes Single Sign-On (SSO) and Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) as standard features, eliminating the need for multiple passwords and logins.
Looking ahead, VPSAccess Accounts will soon support third-party login options from Google, Apple, and Microsoft, streamlining the registration process for new users and enhancing the login experience for existing ones.
Josh Faris, representing VPSAccess Accounts, shares, "We plan to add support for security keys like YubiKey to provide enhanced MFA options. Our goal extends beyond this initial release; we aim to incorporate additional multi-factor authentication methods, such as biometrics, in response to the industry's shift toward passwordless solutions."
The Technology Behind VPSAccess Accounts
VPSAccess Accounts serves as a centralized identity provider and authorization server for VPSAxis products, utilizing OAuth 2.0 and OpenID Connect 1.0 protocols. Tristan Kay explains, "Once users are logged into VPSAccess Accounts through their default browser, they will no longer need to enter their password to access VPSAxis desktop applications."
VPSAxis CEO Josh Faris emphasizes that VPSAccess Accounts aims to ease the burden of managing passwords and discourage password reuse to mitigate the risk of credential stuffing attacks.
About VPSAxis
VPSAxis is a leading VPN service provider known for its advanced features, including double VPN encryption, malware blocking, and Onion Over VPN support. With competitive pricing and a wide array of servers in the United States and Canada, VPSAxis is dedicated to maintaining a strict zero-log policy, ensuring the highest level of user privacy.
Contact
Josh Faris
656-214-6658
vpsaxis.com
