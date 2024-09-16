VPSAxis Unveils New Service: Single Sign-On and MFA for All Current and New Customers

VPSAxis has launched VPSAccess Accounts, a new platform designed to streamline account management across all VPSAccess products. This feature integrates login, authentication, and sign-up into a single system with Single Sign-On (SSO) and Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) as standard, reducing the need for multiple passwords. Upcoming enhancements will include third-party login options from Google, Apple, and Microsoft, and support for security keys and biometrics. VPSAccess Accounts uses OAuth.