ISMG Announces 2025 Events Calendar; Expands Market Reach
Unified Events Portfolio to Solidify Global Presence and Address Mission-Critical Industry Challenges
Princeton, NJ, September 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- ISMG is thrilled to unveil its comprehensive 2025 events schedule, showcasing a unified portfolio of summits from both ISMG and QG Media, an ISMG company. The calendar represents a significant expansion into new markets, reflecting ISMG’s ongoing commitment to delivering insightful, thought-provoking content across key cybersecurity verticals.
Building on the momentum from 2024, ISMG’s 2025 event series aims to provide a platform for discussions on the rapid integration of AI technologies, the evolving regulatory landscape, and the need for operational resilience across critical sectors. These events will touch on key industry challenges, including ransomware threats, software supply chain vulnerabilities and the growing risks posed by IoT devices.
A defining feature of the 2025 calendar is the strategic focus on industry-specific summits, seamlessly integrated with ISMG’s diverse portfolio of media properties covering sectors such as banking, healthcare, AI, IT and OT. This synergy ensures that attendees not only gain valuable insights at the events but also stay engaged with cutting-edge content year-round through ISMG’s trusted industry platforms.
ISMG is also expanding its footprint across EMEA, APAC and the Americas, recognizing the growing importance of cross-regional collaboration in tackling global cybersecurity challenges. This global expansion is complemented by ISMG’s commitment of delivering a comprehensive mix of both in-person and virtual events, designed to accommodate the varied preferences of its attendees.
“Our suite of events in 2025 will span key global markets, from New York to London, Mumbai and Milan,” said Tom Field, senior vice president of editorial at ISMG. “It is such a privilege to help broker these important conversations about the topics that matter most, in settings where our community members can derive the most value.”
Alongside ISMG’s cybersecurity summits, QG Media’s signature event series – the CS4CA, Cyber Series, and ManuSec summits – will take center stage. These events, held across Europe, the Americas, APAC and the Middle East, are specifically designed to address the needs of sectors focused on securing critical infrastructure and operational resilience. With a strong emphasis on OT security and OT challenges in the manufacturing sector, QG Media’s summits will be a critical part of the 2025 calendar, offering unique insights for professionals in these vital industries.
“Our partnership with ISMG enhances our ability to drive critical conversations in cybersecurity globally. With extensive experience in the field of OT, we are eager to expand our offerings to reach a wider audience,” said Kudsia Kaker, CEO of QG Media. “These events are designed to reinforce the protection of critical assets in industries where security is paramount.”
In addition to these sector-specific events, ISMG’s 2025 calendar features exclusive, high-level gatherings such as the CISO Engage Offsite, EspañaSec, DACHsec Cyber Summit and Data Security Summit: Seattle, where senior executives can engage in candid discussions about the strategic direction of cybersecurity. These events are designed to facilitate knowledge sharing at the highest levels, ensuring that the insights gained have a direct impact on organizations’ security postures.
ISMG.Studio, which has been an integral part of ISMG events, will play a key role throughout the year. Operating across ISMG summits, third-party conferences and vendor-sponsored proprietary events, ISMG.Studio will produce high-quality video content, capturing thought leadership segments and key conversations with industry leaders, executives and innovators who are at the forefront of cybersecurity discussions. This video content remains a cornerstone of ISMG’s ability to share timely insights with its global audience.
“Our 2025 summit series is a testament to ISMG’s commitment to delivering top-tier, thought-provoking content that meets the dynamic needs of the cybersecurity community,” said Jennifer Eisenhofer, vice president of events at ISMG. “With the integration of QG Media’s events into our portfolio, we’re strategically positioned to lead the industry in shaping conversations that matter most to our audience, addressing both current challenges and future opportunities in cybersecurity.”
ISMG also offers a premier series of Executive Roundtables, led by its award-winning journalists and respected guest industry experts. These roundtables provide cybersecurity professionals with a unique platform to engage in candid, private discussions under the Chatham House Rule. In addition, ISMG’s Custom Events are thoughtfully designed to blend actionable education with unique experiences, enabling delegates to network and connect with their industry peers.
As the cybersecurity landscape continues to evolve, shaped by the rapid adoption of AI and the increasing sophistication of cyberthreats, ISMG’s events serve as critical touchpoints for industry leaders to share insights, strategies and solutions.
For more information, visit https://ismg.events/summits/.
About ISMG
Information Security Media Group (ISMG) is the world’s largest media organization devoted solely to cybersecurity, information technology, AI and operational technology. Each of our 38 media properties provides education, research and news that is specifically tailored to key vertical sectors including banking, healthcare and the public sector; geographies from North America to Southeast Asia; and topics such as data breach prevention, cyber risk assessment, OT security, AI and fraud.
Building on the momentum from 2024, ISMG’s 2025 event series aims to provide a platform for discussions on the rapid integration of AI technologies, the evolving regulatory landscape, and the need for operational resilience across critical sectors. These events will touch on key industry challenges, including ransomware threats, software supply chain vulnerabilities and the growing risks posed by IoT devices.
A defining feature of the 2025 calendar is the strategic focus on industry-specific summits, seamlessly integrated with ISMG’s diverse portfolio of media properties covering sectors such as banking, healthcare, AI, IT and OT. This synergy ensures that attendees not only gain valuable insights at the events but also stay engaged with cutting-edge content year-round through ISMG’s trusted industry platforms.
ISMG is also expanding its footprint across EMEA, APAC and the Americas, recognizing the growing importance of cross-regional collaboration in tackling global cybersecurity challenges. This global expansion is complemented by ISMG’s commitment of delivering a comprehensive mix of both in-person and virtual events, designed to accommodate the varied preferences of its attendees.
“Our suite of events in 2025 will span key global markets, from New York to London, Mumbai and Milan,” said Tom Field, senior vice president of editorial at ISMG. “It is such a privilege to help broker these important conversations about the topics that matter most, in settings where our community members can derive the most value.”
Alongside ISMG’s cybersecurity summits, QG Media’s signature event series – the CS4CA, Cyber Series, and ManuSec summits – will take center stage. These events, held across Europe, the Americas, APAC and the Middle East, are specifically designed to address the needs of sectors focused on securing critical infrastructure and operational resilience. With a strong emphasis on OT security and OT challenges in the manufacturing sector, QG Media’s summits will be a critical part of the 2025 calendar, offering unique insights for professionals in these vital industries.
“Our partnership with ISMG enhances our ability to drive critical conversations in cybersecurity globally. With extensive experience in the field of OT, we are eager to expand our offerings to reach a wider audience,” said Kudsia Kaker, CEO of QG Media. “These events are designed to reinforce the protection of critical assets in industries where security is paramount.”
In addition to these sector-specific events, ISMG’s 2025 calendar features exclusive, high-level gatherings such as the CISO Engage Offsite, EspañaSec, DACHsec Cyber Summit and Data Security Summit: Seattle, where senior executives can engage in candid discussions about the strategic direction of cybersecurity. These events are designed to facilitate knowledge sharing at the highest levels, ensuring that the insights gained have a direct impact on organizations’ security postures.
ISMG.Studio, which has been an integral part of ISMG events, will play a key role throughout the year. Operating across ISMG summits, third-party conferences and vendor-sponsored proprietary events, ISMG.Studio will produce high-quality video content, capturing thought leadership segments and key conversations with industry leaders, executives and innovators who are at the forefront of cybersecurity discussions. This video content remains a cornerstone of ISMG’s ability to share timely insights with its global audience.
“Our 2025 summit series is a testament to ISMG’s commitment to delivering top-tier, thought-provoking content that meets the dynamic needs of the cybersecurity community,” said Jennifer Eisenhofer, vice president of events at ISMG. “With the integration of QG Media’s events into our portfolio, we’re strategically positioned to lead the industry in shaping conversations that matter most to our audience, addressing both current challenges and future opportunities in cybersecurity.”
ISMG also offers a premier series of Executive Roundtables, led by its award-winning journalists and respected guest industry experts. These roundtables provide cybersecurity professionals with a unique platform to engage in candid, private discussions under the Chatham House Rule. In addition, ISMG’s Custom Events are thoughtfully designed to blend actionable education with unique experiences, enabling delegates to network and connect with their industry peers.
As the cybersecurity landscape continues to evolve, shaped by the rapid adoption of AI and the increasing sophistication of cyberthreats, ISMG’s events serve as critical touchpoints for industry leaders to share insights, strategies and solutions.
For more information, visit https://ismg.events/summits/.
About ISMG
Information Security Media Group (ISMG) is the world’s largest media organization devoted solely to cybersecurity, information technology, AI and operational technology. Each of our 38 media properties provides education, research and news that is specifically tailored to key vertical sectors including banking, healthcare and the public sector; geographies from North America to Southeast Asia; and topics such as data breach prevention, cyber risk assessment, OT security, AI and fraud.
Contact
Information Security Media Group (ISMG)Contact
Mike D'Agostino
+1-609-356-1499
https://ismg.io/
Mike D'Agostino
+1-609-356-1499
https://ismg.io/
Categories