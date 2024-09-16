Shoplooks Bags 3 Nominations in Global Performance Marketing Awards 2024
Shoplooks has been nominated in three categories: Best Affiliate & Partnership Strategy (NA), Best Partnership, and Best Use of Social Commerce.
Los Angeles, CA, September 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Shoplooks, an award-winning influencer marketing network, is thrilled to announce it has been named a finalist in three categories at the 2024 Global Performance Marketing Awards (GPMA). This recognition underscores Shoplooks' commitment to delivering outstanding results for its partners through strategic affiliate marketing, impactful partnerships, and cutting-edge social commerce strategies.
GPMA 2024, hosted by PerformanceIN and HelloPartner, recognizes the most groundbreaking and successful players in the performance marketing landscape. Shoplooks is honored to be shortlisted for the following categories:
Best Affiliate & Partnership Strategy (North America) - This nomination highlights Shoplooks’ campaign for Adidas, aimed at increasing brand awareness and sales in partnership with a meticulously curated selection of online fashion creators.
Best Partnership - Shoplooks' collaboration with Uniqlo is recognized for its effectiveness in driving engagement and sales through a powerful partnership.
Best Use of Social Commerce - Shoplooks' innovative campaign for Lookfantastic leveraged social platforms to create a seamless shopping experience for customers.
"We are incredibly proud and grateful to return as finalists in the GPMAs this year," said Sam Davari, Strategic Partnerships Manager at Shoplooks. "Our team is committed to pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in the influencer marketing space, towards the greater success of our partners. It’s an honor to be recognized alongside the best in the industry and we extend our congratulations as well to all our fellow nominees."
The GPMA ceremony will be held in London on October 21, 2024, where the winners will be announced. To view all finalists, visit the GPMA website: www.performancemarketingawards.com/shortlist.
For more information or inquiries, email Shoplooks at partnership@shoplooks.com or visit www.shoplooks.com.
About Shoplooks
Shoplooks is an award-winning influencer network, dedicated to utilizing our extensive database of influencers in developing long-lasting partnerships and top-tier campaigns. Currently operating across many key verticals and markets, we have amassed over 260,000 influencers globally and continue to strive for quality growth.
Website: www.shoplooks.com.
Follow Shoplooks on social media:
LinkedIn:
www.linkedin.com/company/shoplooks
Instagram:
www.instagram.com/shoplooks_official
Twitter:
twitter.com/Shoplooks_KOL
Facebook:
www.facebook.com/ShoplooksHQ
For more information or inquiries, email Shoplooks at partnership@shoplooks.com or visit www.shoplooks.com.
Contact
Naomi Ganhinhin
+639054855791
http://shoplooks.com
