Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between OneSource Professional Search, LLC and Xenspire Group Inc.
Mandeville, LA, September 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Benchmark is pleased to announce the transaction between OneSource Professional Search, LLC & Xenspire Group Inc. The transaction represents a strategic and geographic expansion for Xenspire Group Inc. through acquisition.
Based in Mandeville, LA, OneSource Professional Search, LLC is a technical and financial search and staffing company providing direct hire, contract, and temp-to-hire placement of skilled candidates from near entry-level to C-Suite for roles in engineering, geoscience, accounting, and finance. With a primary focus on the oil and gas industry, they also serve the accounting, manufacturing, and civil infrastructure industries.
Xenpsire is a talent acquisition and contract staffing firm. They can provide access to a global talent pool of over 1.2 billion profiles from over 100 sources. Using AI, Xenspire optimizes and customizes their clients' experience to source the best candidate for each search.
“It was a pleasure working with Dave and Henry throughout the process, and I'm glad to see OneSource find a home with Ram and the Xenspire team. We couldn't have done it without everyone staying focused to get it across the finish line. We hope nothing but the best.” –Nick Woodyard, Deal Associate at Benchmark International
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350/ Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Lawrie@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
About Benchmark International:
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled over $11 billion in transaction value across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the Global M&A Network as well as the #1 Sell-side Exclusive M&A Advisor in the World by Pitchbook’s Global League Tables.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: http://blog.benchmarkcorporate.com
Based in Mandeville, LA, OneSource Professional Search, LLC is a technical and financial search and staffing company providing direct hire, contract, and temp-to-hire placement of skilled candidates from near entry-level to C-Suite for roles in engineering, geoscience, accounting, and finance. With a primary focus on the oil and gas industry, they also serve the accounting, manufacturing, and civil infrastructure industries.
Xenpsire is a talent acquisition and contract staffing firm. They can provide access to a global talent pool of over 1.2 billion profiles from over 100 sources. Using AI, Xenspire optimizes and customizes their clients' experience to source the best candidate for each search.
“It was a pleasure working with Dave and Henry throughout the process, and I'm glad to see OneSource find a home with Ram and the Xenspire team. We couldn't have done it without everyone staying focused to get it across the finish line. We hope nothing but the best.” –Nick Woodyard, Deal Associate at Benchmark International
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350/ Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Lawrie@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
About Benchmark International:
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled over $11 billion in transaction value across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the Global M&A Network as well as the #1 Sell-side Exclusive M&A Advisor in the World by Pitchbook’s Global League Tables.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: http://blog.benchmarkcorporate.com
Contact
Benchmark InternationalContact
Brittney Zoeller
813-898-2350
www.benchmarkintl.com
Brittney Zoeller
813-898-2350
www.benchmarkintl.com
Categories