AAEON Releases GENESYSM-ADN6, a Slim Mini PC Designed for the Edge
Slim, power-efficient, and fanless, the GENESYSM-ADN6 is the pinnacle of refined edge computing potential.
Taipei, Taiwan, September 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- AAEON, a global leader in embedded computing, has introduced the GENESYSM-ADN6, a slimline SubCompact System powered by Intel® Core™ Processor N-series CPUs.
Measuring just 178mm x 134.1mm x 43mm, the GENESYSM-ADN6 is a compact option built to satisfy demand for mini PCs suitable for smart retail, industrial automation, and edge gateway applications. The PC’s connectivity and scalability clearly align it with the latter of these vertical markets, with a standout feature being its three LAN ports, configured for Intel® Ethernet Controller I226 running at 2.5GbE speed. Alongside this is extensive expansion options for Wi-Fi, 5G, and additional storage through the system’s M.2 2230 E-Key, M.2 3052 B-Key, and mSATA slots respectively.
In addition to its compact size, the GENESYSM-ADN6 is well-suited to deployment in industrial settings, with a wide power input range of 9V to 36V and fanless operation. Moreover, the system boasts two COM ports for RS-232/422/485, with the option of two additional ports for RS-232. Elsewhere, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, an 8-bit GPIO, and SMBus/I2C are available for integrating sensors, actuators, and other peripheral devices, making it an excellent option when it comes to PLCs, robotic arms, and SCADA systems. The system’s interfaces are bolstered by high-bandwidth, SODIMM-based DDR5 system memory for expedited data processing and optional TPM 2.0 for added data security.
Completing its I/O are both display and audio interfaces, made up of HDMI and VGA alongside line-in, line-out, and microphone functionality. Given this, AAEON has stated that much like its single-board counterpart, the GENESYSM-ADN6 can be deployed as the central component of various smart kiosks, point-of-sale (POS), and digital signage applications.
With the launch of the GENESYSM-ADN6, AAEON continues to showcase its dedication to providing versatile, market-ready solutions that focus on the needs of its customers, making it easier to launch projects across different industries.
The GENESYSM-ADN6 is now in mass production and available on the eShop, with detailed specifications available on the company’s product page.
About AAEON
Established in 1992, AAEON is one of the leading designers and manufacturers of industrial IoT and AI Edge solutions. With continual innovation as a core value, AAEON provides reliable, high-quality computing platforms including industrial motherboards and systems, rugged tablets, embedded AI Edge systems, uCPE network appliances, and LoRaWAN/WWAN solutions. AAEON provides industry-leading experience and knowledge to provide OEM/ODM services worldwide. AAEON also works closely with cities and governments to develop and deploy Smart City ecosystems, offering individual platforms and end-to-end solutions. AAEON works closely with premier chip designers to deliver stable, reliable platforms. For an introduction to AAEON’s expansive line of products and services, visit www.aaeon.com.
