Innovating the Energy Ecosystem for Operational Energy at DSI's Microgrids & Energy Resilience Summit
Renewable energy community to convene on October 30-31 in National Harbor, MD.
National Harbor, MD, September 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The Microgrids & Energy Resilience Summit will explore integration and connectivity of microgrids and distributed energy resources into our defense energy ecosystem. On October 30-31 in National Harbor, MD, senior -level speakers will share their priorities for driving forward microgrid implementation and discuss the important role of microgrids, energy storage, and renewable energy sources in protecting against both manmade and natural threats.
Attendees at this year’s Summit will have the unique opportunity to engage and network with decision makers that will highlight recent advancements with microgrids that are designed to optimize energy use, reduce costs, and reduce risks associated with traditional energy sources for the services.
2024 Confirmed Speakers
· The Honorable Ravi Chaudhary, Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Energy, Installations, and Environment
· Paul Farnan, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army for Installations, Energy and Environment
· Michael Pesin, Deputy Assistant Secretary, Office of Electricity, Department of Energy
· Rear Admiral George Bresnihan, USN, Commander DLA Energy
· Sam Alvord, Chief, Office of Energy Management, CG-4, USCG
· Walter Ludwig, PE, Principal Deputy & Chief of Staff to DASN (Energy), OASN EI&E
· Bill Anderson, PhD, Microgrid and Energy Resilience Senior Subject Matter Expert Performing duties for ASN EI&E
·Miranda Brannon, Division Chief of Program Development, Air Force Office of Energy Assurance
· Doug Tucker, Director, Installation Energy Policy and Programs, Office of the Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Air Force (DAS), Environment, Safety, & Infrastructure
· Audrey Oxendine, Energy and Utilities Manager, Army IMCOM Readiness
· Scott Aaronson, Senior VP, Security & Preparedness, Edison Electric Institute
· Justin Martin, Program Manager, Energy Portfolio, DIU
· Ariel Castillo, Solutions Lead Director, A420 – Accelerator, MITRE
· Nicholas Judson, Associate Leader - Energy Systems Group, MIT Lincoln Labs
· Murali Baggu, PhD, Laboratory Program Manager - Grid Integration, NREL
· Harold Sanborn, U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center’s (ERDC) Construction Engineering Research Lab (CERL)
· Elaine Wales, U.S. Army Engineering and Support Center, Huntsville
· Sam Alvord, Chief, Office of Energy Management, CG-4, USCG
· Eric Letvin, Deputy Assistant Administrator, Mitigation, FEMA
2024 Topics of Discussion Will Include:
· Championing a Reliable, Flexible, and Resilient Energy Environment to Enable Defense Readiness
· Improving the Resilience of Army Installation Energy Infrastructures with Microgrids
· Designing and Deploying the Modern Grid of the Future
· Investing in Innovation to Develop Disruptive Technologies for Energy Security Leveraging Microgrids to Enhance the Air Force’s Energy Assurance
· Advancing Microgrid Research and Design to Support Naval Operational Resilience and Modernization
· Creating Energy Resilience to Strengthen the Coast Guard’s Readiness
· Investing in Innovation to Develop Disruptive Technologies for Energy Security Leveraging Microgrids to Enhance the Air Force’s Energy Assurance
DSI is still welcoming Sponsors and Exhibitors for the forum. To learn more please contact Amanda Delgado at adelgado@dsigroup.org or (201) 940-6680
Active military and government and state personnel attend complimentary. Those interested in participating in the Microgrids & Energy Resilience Summit can visit Defense Strategies Institute’s website at https://microgrids.dsigroup.org/. Anyone interested in learning more or sending questions please contact Jessica Joaquim at jjoaquim@dsigroup.org or (201) 824-0077
