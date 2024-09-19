Stars Unite for a Weekend of Giving: Join Otherworldly Fundraising and Support Families in Crisis with Mom Bomb
Boston, MA, September 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- A star-studded weekend is just around the corner as Otherworldly Fundraising partners with Mom Bomb, a 501(c)(3) charity dedicated to supporting families in crisis, for an exciting virtual event to raise funds and bring hope to those in need.
From Friday, September 20, to Sunday, September 22, fans will have the unique opportunity to interact with some of their favorite celebrities while supporting a critical cause.
The live event will stream on the Otherworldly YouTube page, offering audiences a rare chance to ask questions and engage with performers without any cost. However, for those moved to contribute, donations can be made through their JustGiving link https://www.justgiving.com/page/kristin-b-1697500051293. For every $10 donated, donors will be entered into a raffle for exclusive prize bags filled with art, autographed books, and all-natural bath and shower products by Mom Bomb - perfect for a bit of self-care while supporting others.
“We’re thrilled to offer this fun and interactive way to bring people together for a good cause,” said Heather Roberts, founder of Mom Bomb. “Each donation makes a huge difference, helping families in crisis by providing essential services such as meal deliveries, laundry assistance, and housekeeping when they need it most.”
Celebrity Lineup & Schedule:
Friday, September 20
6pm EST: Hollywood Museum
7pm EST: Author Kathryn Craft
Saturday, September 21
12pm EST: Max Brooks
1pm EST: Amy Smart
2pm EST: John Tartaglia
4pm EST: Vincent Rodriguez III
Sunday, September 22
12pm EST: SuperKayce Cosplay
1pm EST: Acorn Comics
3pm EST: Bettina Bush
This weekend-long event promises to be a fun-filled celebration of creativity, connection, and charity. Whether you’re an art enthusiast, a fan of cosplay, or simply enjoy supporting a great cause, there’s something for everyone.
All proceeds raised will directly support Mom Bomb’s mission to provide critical services to families experiencing crises, helping them navigate tough times with dignity and care. Be sure to mark your calendars, tune in live, and help them make a real difference.
Contact
Mom BombContact
Heather Roberts
617-957-3868
www.BuyBombsHelpMoms.com
