Achieving Seamless Data Exchange to Advance Interoperability in Health Care Delivery
27th Biannual DoD/VA & Gov Health IT Summit This October 16-17 in National Harbor, MD
National Harbor, MD, September 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Defense Strategies Institute’s 27th Biannual DoD/VA & Gov Health IT Summit, taking place at 151 St. George in National Harbor, MD on October 16-17, 2024, will feature a panel discussion on, Achieving Seamless Data Exchange to Advance Interoperability in Health Care Delivery.
This panel will explore challenges and solutions of achieving seamless interoperability across data streams and sources through a Common Data Model (CDM) to unify a single, common interoperable federal EHR. Panelists will explore the need for data privacy and strong cybersecurity practices to protect sensitive health data across military, veteran, and civilian healthcare facilities. This panel will also explore how emerging technologies such as AI/ML and data governance frameworks are being used to improve data and analytical interoperability, patient outcomes, and provider services.
October 2024 Panelists:
· Ms. Crystal Baum , FEHRM Data Exchange Director
· Dr. Jesus Caban, Chief Data Scientist, Program Executive Office, Defense Health Care Management Systems
· Ben Stover, Health Information Exchange Business Development Leader, Philips
Moderator:
· Joe Grace, Grace & Associates
DSI is now welcoming Sponsors and Exhibitors for the forum. Reserve your spot to showcase your organization’s cutting-edge technologies to attendees from VA, DHA, DoD, federal government, and industry. To learn more please contact Dudley Duverne at dduverne@dsigroup.org
In order to allow for actionable discussion and dialogue amongst speakers and attendees, seating will be limited. Register now to reserve your seat. Active military and government and state personnel attend complimentary. Those interested in participating in the Fall DoD/VA & Gov Health IT Summit can visit Defense Strategies Institute’s website at healthit.dsigroup.org
Anyone interested in learning more or sending questions contact Erica Noreika at enoreika@dsigroup.org, 201-896-7802.
Contact
Erica Noreika
201.896.7802
https://healthit.dsigroup.org/
Categories