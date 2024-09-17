Renfinity Launches Secure Grid to Enhance Situational Awareness for Active Shooter Response
Mt. Pleasant, SC, September 17, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Renfinity, Inc., a leading innovator in the situational awareness industry, is excited to announce the launch of its groundbreaking new product, Secure Grid. Secure Grid provides enterprise situational awareness for our customers to understand and respond to their surroundings, potential threats or hazards for the entire organization during active events. Situational awareness is important for making informed decisions and responding to situations quickly and safely in real time. Secure Grid delivers a smart, intelligent and scalable solution to law enforcement, security, and physical assets personnel, transforming how organizations operate and setting a new standard in situational awareness and response solutions.
Secure Grid offers alerts for active shooters, trespassers and duress events in a single solution, making it an essential tool for law enforcement, security and equipment operators. With its Internet of Things (IoT) infrastructure, Secure Grid’s business intelligent and cybersecure platform provides the interaction of gunshot detection sensors, duress alerts and RFID (Radio Frequency Identification), facial recognition and mapping in a single scalable interface. Renfinity is confident that Secure Grid will redefine the expectations for situational awareness, security, and asset monitoring, delivering unparalleled results for law enforcement, schools, and businesses.
Key Features of Secure Grid – Enterprise Situational Awareness Solution
· Smart Situational Awareness:
· Duress RFID and 911 Alerts
· Real-Time Locating System (RTLS)
· Active Shooter Detection:
· Facial Recognition
· Access Control
· Internet of Things
· Smart Rugged Mobile Trailer
South Carolina State Ports Authority (SCSPA)
“We are thrilled to introduce Secure Grid to the market,” said Renee McCown, CEO and Founder of Renfinity. “Our team has worked tirelessly with the (SCSPA) Chief of Police, Brent Simon, to provide a solution that meets the challenges of situational awareness in a single system. Enterprise Situational Awareness requires a combination of multiple tools working together intelligently. One technology cannot solve all these issues. Secure Grid is currently in operation at the SCSPA port to assist in meeting the needs of Law Enforcement’s ability to analyze and respond to emergent events. Renfinity’s Secure Grid was proudly designed with law enforcement for use by all.”
About Renfinity
Renfinity, Inc. is a leader in asset management, wireless communications, solution architecture and next generation technologies dedicated to protecting people and assets. With a focus on customer-driven enterprise asset management, wireless technologies and IoT integrations, Renfinity, has been at the forefront of delivering cutting-edge solutions for law enforcement, schools, utilities, manufacturing and other critical organizations.
Contact:
Renee McCown
800-503-1527
sales@renfinity.com
www.renfinity.com
