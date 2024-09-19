ERISA 50th Anniversary Gala
Local Philadelphia Gala to celebrate 50 years of ERISA: the landmark legislation protecting worker's retirement saving plans.
Philadelphia, PA, September 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Philadelphia area ASPPA Benefits Council presents the “Father of the 401(k) Plan” keynote at 50th Anniversary of ERISA Gala, September 25, 2024.
Celebrate and network at the Barnes Foundation as Mr. Ted Benna and other industry leaders address retirement professionals on the landmark legislation that protects the retirement savings of millions of Americans.
With some $39.9 trillion in U.S. retirement assets, one cannot overstate the impact ERISA* has on the U.S. economy, let alone on retirement savings plans like 401(k)’s. The 50th Anniversary of ERISA Gala honors the many individuals and firms committed to ensuring that employees in plans receive their promised benefits reliably and responsibly.
Sponsored by the Greater Philadelphia Area ASPPA Benefits Council, the preeminent local trade group for retirement professionals, the Gala features a museum tour, insights into the early days of ERISA from area professionals, as well as the keynote address from Mr. Benna.
The Greater Philadelphia area is home to many professionals whose careers are grounded in ERISA. They celebrate the contributions made to the greater Philadelphia community of retirement-oriented businesses such as third-party administrators (TPAs), recordkeepers, actuaries, attorneys, accountants, financial advisors, investment managers, and benefits consultants. Their generous sponsors include The Capital Group; The Principal; Vanguard; Inspira Financial, Belfint, Lyons & Shuman; Limestone Pension Associates; Magis Financial Partners; Littler Mendelson; Nationwide Financial; Wealth Advisory Group Inc.; John Hancock; Dietrich Annuity; and RTD Financial Advisors.
For more information, please contact: maureen@asppa-grphila.org
* ERISA is the Employee Retirement Income Security Act, signed into law on Labor Day, September 2, 1974.
ASPPA, the American Society of Pension Professionals & Actuaries, is the premier national organization for career retirement plan professionals. Members are part of the diversified, technical, and highly regulated benefits industry. ASPPA represents the most committed individuals of the profession, those who have made a career of retirement plan and pension policy work.
The Greater Philadelphia ASPPA Benefits Council ("ABCGP") was formed in 1997 with the objectives of: assisting its members in keeping abreast of laws and conditions affecting employee benefit plans; improving the knowledge of each member; encouraging its members to have as their ultimate goal the rendering of the best professional services to the public; and being the premier retirement benefit organization in the Delaware Valley.
The ABCGP continues to be the largest and most successful of all ASPPA ABCs. We intend to continue this tradition of excellence and welcome the participation and involvement of all local retirement plan professionals.
Maureen Waddington
215-872-8071
asppa-grphila.com
