Business Impact NW Announces Idaho Business Center Director
Boise, ID, September 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Business Impact NW is proud to announce Paige Wiscombe as the new director of the Idaho Women's Business Center. A program of Business Impact NW, in partnership with the U.S. Small Business Administration, the Idaho Women's Business Center supports the start-up and growth of women-owned businesses, by equipping them with connections, resources, and training needed to successfully start and operate their businesses.
Paige Wiscombe was previously on the leadership team of the Idaho Women's Business Center, holding the positions of Idaho Connects Events and Marketing Director and Statewide Mentorship Director. She brings over 10 years of experience, as well as a passion for women-owned businesses, and a focus on fostering equity amongst women in business, while promoting economic development across all of Idaho. In addition, Paige's background includes working previously as the Project Coordinator at Idaho APEX Accelerators in Boise, ID. Her stellar history, coupled with serving various organizations such as Women Ignite as their Business Manager, exemplifies her commitment to community.
"Establishing excellence in service and program delivery is extremely important and was top of mind when selecting Paige Wiscombe as the Idaho Women's Business Center Program Director," states Susan Perreault, Senior Vice President of Programs at Business Impact NW. "Paige's personal and professional values of supporting women to achieve equality and success in business are aligned with the mission of the Idaho Women's Business Center and Business Impact NW. I am excited to see the great things Paige will achieve as the Idaho Women's Business Center Program Director," Susan emphasizes.
Paige Wisombe, Idaho Women's Business Center Director states, "I am incredibly excited to return to the Idaho Women's Business Center, a place that aligns so closely with my passion for empowering women and serving the great state of Idaho. Having previously served at the former Idaho Women's Business Center, as the Statewide Mentorship Director and Events and Marketing Director for the Community Navigator Grant, I am honored that Business Impact NW has entrusted me with this opportunity to lead once again." Paige adds, "I look forward to building on the strong foundation already in place and continuing to offer these vital services that uplift women and foster business growth throughout Idaho.
With her wealth of knowledge and experience, Paige Wiscombe is poised to expand the influence of Business Impact NW and the Idaho Women's Business center, empowering Idaho's women entrepreneurs. We are excited about the leadership and opportunity she will bring to support Business Impact NW's mission to help Idaho women in business thrive.
About Business Impact NW
Business Impact NW is a non-profit Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) dedicated to providing coaching, classes, and access to loans to community small businesses with an emphasis on working with traditionally underserved populations. We offer services in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and Alaska.
Paige Wiscombe was previously on the leadership team of the Idaho Women's Business Center, holding the positions of Idaho Connects Events and Marketing Director and Statewide Mentorship Director. She brings over 10 years of experience, as well as a passion for women-owned businesses, and a focus on fostering equity amongst women in business, while promoting economic development across all of Idaho. In addition, Paige's background includes working previously as the Project Coordinator at Idaho APEX Accelerators in Boise, ID. Her stellar history, coupled with serving various organizations such as Women Ignite as their Business Manager, exemplifies her commitment to community.
"Establishing excellence in service and program delivery is extremely important and was top of mind when selecting Paige Wiscombe as the Idaho Women's Business Center Program Director," states Susan Perreault, Senior Vice President of Programs at Business Impact NW. "Paige's personal and professional values of supporting women to achieve equality and success in business are aligned with the mission of the Idaho Women's Business Center and Business Impact NW. I am excited to see the great things Paige will achieve as the Idaho Women's Business Center Program Director," Susan emphasizes.
Paige Wisombe, Idaho Women's Business Center Director states, "I am incredibly excited to return to the Idaho Women's Business Center, a place that aligns so closely with my passion for empowering women and serving the great state of Idaho. Having previously served at the former Idaho Women's Business Center, as the Statewide Mentorship Director and Events and Marketing Director for the Community Navigator Grant, I am honored that Business Impact NW has entrusted me with this opportunity to lead once again." Paige adds, "I look forward to building on the strong foundation already in place and continuing to offer these vital services that uplift women and foster business growth throughout Idaho.
With her wealth of knowledge and experience, Paige Wiscombe is poised to expand the influence of Business Impact NW and the Idaho Women's Business center, empowering Idaho's women entrepreneurs. We are excited about the leadership and opportunity she will bring to support Business Impact NW's mission to help Idaho women in business thrive.
About Business Impact NW
Business Impact NW is a non-profit Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) dedicated to providing coaching, classes, and access to loans to community small businesses with an emphasis on working with traditionally underserved populations. We offer services in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and Alaska.
Contact
Business Impact NWContact
Carolina Guzman
206-324-4330
www.businessimpactnw.org
Carolina Guzman
206-324-4330
www.businessimpactnw.org
Categories