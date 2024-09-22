ISMG's Cybersecurity Summit: Africa to Address Escalating Digital Threats Amid Rapid Internet Growth
Industry Leaders to Explore AI Integration, Ransomware Resilience and Cross-Border Collaboration
Princeton, NJ, September 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- As Africa experiences a rapid surge in internet usage, with approximately 570 million users, the continent's digital transformation is undeniable. In response to this evolving landscape, ISMG is excited to announce its upcoming Cybersecurity Summit: Africa virtual summit on September 26, 2024, bringing together industry visionaries and thought leaders to address the most pressing cybersecurity issues facing the region.
"As Africa stands at the cusp of a digital revolution, the Cybersecurity Summit: Africa emerges as a critical platform for addressing the unique challenges and opportunities in the region's cybersecurity landscape," said Geetha Nandikotkur, vice president - conferences, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, ISMG. "By fostering dialogue between industry leaders, policymakers and security professionals, we aim to chart a course for a secure digital future that harnesses Africa's immense potential while safeguarding against emerging threats."
Ransomware and digital extortion have emerged as the most severe cyberthreats in Africa, underscoring the urgency of robust cybersecurity measures. Globally, ransomware payments exceeded $1 billion in 2023, according to cybersecurity company Chainalysis, highlighting the critical need for comprehensive strategies to protect against these escalating threats.
The summit's agenda is carefully curated to address these most urgent topics, including ransomware resilience, AI-powered threat detection, social engineering attacks and cloud security strategies. Attendees will gain valuable insights into navigating complex regulations, implementing comprehensive identity access management policies and fostering cross-border cybersecurity cooperation.
Abdul-Hakeem Ajijola, chair of the African Union Cybersecurity Experts Group, will kick off the summit with his keynote on the road map to Africa's digital revolution. He will discuss the intersection of technological advancement and cybersecurity, the latest technological trends, and the role of governments in fostering a secure digital environment.
"The Cybersecurity Summit: Africa represents a pivotal moment in our ongoing commitment to global cybersecurity excellence. As we witness unprecedented digital growth across the African continent, this summit serves as a beacon for innovation and collaboration in the face of evolving cyberthreats," Jennifer Eisenhofer, vice president of events at ISMG. "By bringing together diverse perspectives and cutting-edge insights, we're not just discussing the future of cybersecurity in Africa - we're actively shaping it."
As African nations take proactive steps to enhance cybersecurity through initiatives such as Nigeria's Data Protection Regulation and Kenya's Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes Act, the summit will examine the implications of these regulatory frameworks. The session on "Navigating Complex Regulations - CISO's Role in Ransomware, Financial Crime, and AI Compliance" will delve into the CISO's role in ensuring compliance with evolving legal requirements while safeguarding their organizations against ransomware, financial crime and AI-related risks.
The increasing sophistication of AI-driven cyberattacks calls for a fresh approach to cybersecurity defense mechanisms. In a fireside chat titled "Harnessing AI for Cutting-Edge Threat Detection and Cyber Defense," industry experts Sithembile Songo, group head information security, Eskom, and Varsha Sewlal, executive legal and deputy information office, Railway Safety Regulator, will discuss how AI technologies empower security leaders to enhance their organizations' defense capabilities. They will explore AI's dual role as both a challenge and a strategic asset in fortifying cybersecurity measures.
The inherent philosophies of CIO and CISO roles are often at odds, making their perspectives on IT outage preparedness particularly compelling. The summit will feature just that - a debate between these two roles, focusing on strategies and best practices for business resilience. This session will draw lessons from recent high-profile outages and discuss key principles for creating resilient IT infrastructure.
By bringing together distinguished experts and policymakers, the ISMG Cybersecurity Summit: Africa aims to foster innovation, strategic dialogue and cross-border collaboration. Participants will leave equipped with knowledge and tools needed to navigate the complexities of the rapidly evolving digital landscape, ensuring a more secure and resilient cybersecurity posture.
For more information and to register for the summit, visit https://ismg.events/summit/africa-virtual-2024/.
About ISMG
Information Security Media Group (ISMG) is the world’s largest media organization devoted solely to cybersecurity, information technology, artificial intelligence and operational technology. Each of our 38 media properties provides education, research and news that is specifically tailored to key vertical sectors including banking, healthcare and the public sector; geographies from North America to Southeast Asia; and topics such as data breach prevention, cyber risk assessment, OT security, AI and fraud.
About ISMG Events
ISMG Events is a premier platform for security professionals and practitioners worldwide. Our global, annual events bring together the ISMG Events Community, comprising over 40,000 members, to exchange knowledge, insights and best practices in the field of cybersecurity. The cornerstone of our event portfolio is the ISMG Global Summit Series. These summits take place both virtually and in-person, offering participants a diverse range of topics to explore. In addition to our Global Summit Series, ISMG Events hosts exclusive Executive Roundtables that are closed-door, topic-focused discussions that provide practitioners with a collaborative environment to address today’s most pressing security concerns.
Mike D'Agostino
+1-609-356-1499
https://ismg.io/
