Exergy Energy Announces Contract to Engineer Chemical Plant Electrification & Decarbonization
Washington, DC, September 28, 2024 --(PR.com)-- A leading chemical manufacturer in upstate New York has contracted with Exergy Energy, the Concierge Utility®, to engineer the electrification and decarbonization of one of their plants to eliminate the use of natural gas. Combining on-site renewable generation, renewable grid power, electric and thermal storage, and creative integration, Exergy is confident that it will eliminate the use of on-site natural gas for process heat while simultaneously reducing costs and improving overall reliability.
“Many companies struggle with the challenge of decarbonizing their process heat,” stated David March, CEO of Exergy Energy. “Exergy is honored to have been chosen to help one of the most environmentally committed chemical companies on their decarbonization journey, and we hope the electrification of this plant will serve as a blueprint for others as that engage their own decarbonization plans.”
The engineering study will take roughly five weeks to complete, at which point the client will have a few solutions to choose from. Exergy will then use the selected solution to build out the plant electrification and decarbonization system under its Zero Capex model where the customer simply makes fixed monthly payments over set term.
For additional information, please contact: Chloe Coppit ccoppit@exergyenergy.com
