Announcing Speakers and Discussion Topics for the 2024 C-UAS & Integrated Protection Summit
This Summit will convene DoD, Military, Federal Government, International Partners & Industry leaders in a discussion focused on current/future initiatives toward developing an effective C-UAS strategy that will deter, defend against & defeat UAS threats, both at home & abroad.
Huntsville, AL, September 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Defense Strategies Institute is pleased to announce the first line-up of eminent speakers and discussion topics for the C-UAS & Integrated Protection Summit, taking place at the Jackson Center in Huntsville, AL on November 5-6, 2024. This Summit will convene DoD, Military, Federal Government, International Partners & Industry leaders in a discussion focused on current/future initiatives toward developing an effective C-UAS strategy that will deter, defend against & defeat UAS threats, both at home & abroad.
Summit Speaker and Discussion Topics Include:
· Driving Joint C-UAS Development and Integration for Improved Operational Readiness: Lt Gen Dagvin Anderson, USAF, Director for Joint Force Development, Joint Staff J7
· Leveraging Rapid Acquisition Processes to Address the Emerging UAS Threat and Meet the Needs of Combatant Commanders/Interagency Partners: Maj Gen Edward Vaughan, USAF, Executive Director of the Joint Rapid Acquisition Cell (JRAC), OUSD (A&S)
· Senior Level Policy Perspective: Advancing Domestic Efforts to Counter the Threat of Malicious UAS: Ronald Stuart, Deputy Assistant Secretary and Assistant Director for the Countermeasures Directorate Bureau of Diplomatic Security, U.S. Department of State
· Scaling Up Capabilities: Ensuring DoD Readiness to Deter, Detect and Defeat UAS Threats: Dr. Amy S. Smith-Carroll, SES, Director, Surface Warfare, OUSD (A&S)
· Maximizing Counter-UAS Effectiveness to Support Warfighter Mission: Garry Bishop, SES, Deputy Director, Operational Test and Evaluation, Land & Expeditionary Warfare, DOT&E
· Modernizing Army C-UAS Capabilities Through Rapid Development and Deployment: Warren O’Donell, SES – Deputy Director, U.S. Army RCCTO
· JCO Mission: Enhancing C-UAS Capabilities for a Unified Defense: COL Scott McLellan, USA, Military Deputy, Joint C-UAS Office (JCO), Office of the Vice Chief of Staff of the Army
· Leading Global UAS Integration and International Collaboration: Jeffrey Vincent – Executive Director, UAS Integration Office, FAA
Registration and Sponsor/Exhibit opportunities are open. Active-duty US military and government attend complimentary. Those interested in participating can visit Defense Strategies Institute’s website at https://cuas.dsigroup.org/. Anyone interested in learning more or sending questions contact Joe Trupia at jtrupia@dsigroup.org, 201-672-8745.
Contact
