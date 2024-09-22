Latest Disability Rate After Age 65 Shared by Long-Term Care Insurance Association
Los Angeles, CA, September 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Almost half of Medicare beneficiaries have either one or two disabilities according to data shared today by the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance (AALTCI).
"The disability risk among seniors is important information for two reasons," explains Jesse Slome, had of the long-term care insurance advocacy group. "Disabilities are a key risk that aging Americans face resulting in the need for costly care. Equally important is the fact that once someone has a disability they generally can not qualify for long-term care insurance."
The latest data is highly relevant and important to share prior to turning 65 recommends the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance. "Living a long life means the likelihood of needing aide," shares AALTCI's Slome. "And that’s why planning especially before turning age 65 is important.
"One in five (20.1%) Medicare beneficiaries reported one disability and 22.4 percent reported two disabilities," Slome shared. The data reflected seniors 65 and older who had difficulty hearing, seeing, remembering, dressing or bathing. These are Activities of Daily Living used to qualify for benefits under a traditional long-term care insurance policy.
The data along with the top-10 disabilities impacting seniors over age 65 can be accessed at https://www.aaltci.org/news/long-term-care-insurance-news/disability-risk-among-seniors-65-plus.
The American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance (https://www.aaltci.org) advocates for the importance of preparing for the risk of needing care as a result of aging or illness. To learn more all the organization at 818-597-3227 or visit their website.
