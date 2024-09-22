Isaac Mashman Offering Free Speaking Engagements for Events Through 2024 Q1
Isaac Mashman, businessman, personal branding expert, and founder of Mashman Consulting Group, is offering free speaking engagements for events through the remainder of 2024 and into Q1 of 2025. Event organizers are only required to cover his travel expenses and accommodations.
Isaac Mashman’s areas of expertise include:
Personal Branding
Authoring and Publishing
Podcasting
Social Media Strategy
Reputation Management
Mashman’s offer is available to corporate teams, summits, conferences, keynotes, Q&A sessions, and small business events. His sessions provide practical, step-by-step insights into personal branding, leveraging digital platforms, and internal marketing techniques.
"I’m not a fluff kind of guy,” says Mashman. “When I speak, I make sure attendees leave with actionable strategies and a tactical approach to whatever subject I’m presenting. Whether it’s training corporate teams or advising small business owners, my goal is to equip people with clear, strategic advice."
Mashman’s speaking style is direct, engaging, informative, and adaptable to a variety of audiences. For authors, for instance, he shares tips on increasing distribution and visibility, landing press placements, and leveraging their work to claim a Google Knowledge Panel.
About Isaac Mashman
Isaac Mashman is the founder of Mashman Consulting Group, a personal branding firm that helps public figures and professionals optimize and scale their personal brands. He is also the author of Amazon’s #1 New Release in Public Relations, Personal Branding: A Manifesto on Fame and Influence.
For media kits, scheduling, or additional information, please reach out at the contact information below.
Contact
Isaac Mashman
904-675-8475
https://mashmancg.com
