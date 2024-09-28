Tapestry of Dreams Awareness Event Highlight Nontraditional High School Choices
Donna J. Beasley Technical Academy Thanks Sponsors for Their Support
Lehigh Acres, FL, September 28, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Joseph Torregrasso, Principal of the Donna J. Beasley Technical Academy (DJB), invites the local community, businesses, and industry leaders for a complimentary lunch and informational program highlighting the legacy of Donna J. Beasley at the Tapestry of Dreams: Changing the Lives of Students and Families in Lee County being held November 19, 2024, from 12:30 pm to 2 pm at The Club at Gateway located at 12091 Gateway Greens Drive in Fort Myers.
Donna J. Beasley Technical Academy was the dream of a woman who strongly believed in second chances and change. Her vision was to give students who may have otherwise fallen through the cracks in a traditional high school setting the ability to pursue their high school diploma and obtain skills that can be used in the local workforce. In 2013, Donna’s vision became a reality when the original campus opened its doors in Lee County. Over the last 11 years, the academy has moved from Fort Myers to the community of Lehigh Acres and has grown with the help of the Board of Directors, staff, and community partners. DJB Technical Academy has become a place where students are more than just a number. The school has a family atmosphere that allows students to achieve their greatness and accomplish their goals.
DJB would like to thank the following sponsors for their support and help in changing the lives of at-risk students and those not thriving in a traditional high school setting to achieve their dreams. Thanks to Tri-County Apprentice Academy, Egis Advisors, School Financial Services, and Charter Schools Consultant Services, Inc. Additional sponsorships are available.
“We are excited to share the legacy of Donna Beasley and provide additional opportunities for our students in the Lee County area,” states Dr. Torregrasso, Principal.
For more information, don't hesitate to contact Angeli Chin, Director of Fundraising & Grants, at achin@beasleytec.org or visit our website at www.brasleytec.org. To RSVP or become a sponsor, please visit https::shorturl.at/87YZy.
Contact
Angeli Chin
239-286-5500
beasleytec.org
