CS4CA Europe Summit Spotlights Operational Technology Security for Critical Infrastructure
Premier Event Explores Strategies to Fortify OT Systems Against Evolving Cyberthreats
Princeton, NJ, September 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- As critical infrastructure sectors undergo rapid digital transformation, the Cyber Security for Critical Assets Summit Europe will bring together security professionals, IT leaders and industry experts to share insights, best practices and innovative approaches to safeguarding OT systems from escalating cyberthreats. This two-day summit – organized by QG Media, an ISMG company – returns for its 11th edition in London, U.K., on September 24 and 25, 2024.
According to Dragos’ 2023 OT Cybersecurity Year in Review, there was a marked increase in targeted attacks on critical infrastructure, including sectors such as energy, food and beverage, and government. Europe remains at the forefront of these threats, with 32% of all global cyberattacks in 2023 occurring in the region. Organizations are under increasing pressure to strengthen their defenses, especially as they face complex regulations, including the NIS2 and Cyber Resilience Act.
In light of this alarming trend, the summit’s key themes – which include building cyber resilience through IT-OT architecture, ensuring preparedness for new regulations and policies, and adopting a human-centric outlook to cybersecurity – will empower attendees with in-depth discussions and insight-building sessions.
“In today’s evolving threat landscape, the necessity for proactive and collective defense is essential for critical infrastructure,” said Jennifer Eisenhofer, vice president of events at ISMG. “The CS4CA Europe Summit allows security and IT professionals from various critical infrastructure organizations to share their experiences, best practices and lessons learned from past incidents.”
Fortinet’s 2024 State of Operational Technology and Cybersecurity Report shows that nearly three-fourth of OT professionals reported experiencing intrusions affecting OT systems in 2023, a rise from 49% the previous year. In his keynote address, Claudio Sangaletti, OT security leader at Medmix, will guide attendees on managing the future of OT security, exploring how to handle increased risks caused by convergence through a robust security strategy and discussing future threats to OT Security.
Antoine d’Haussy, OT security practice head of EMEA at Fortinet, will explore the essential role of unified SASE and security operations in safeguarding cyber-physical system environments. Other sessions will cover strategies to protect assets and sustain cybersecurity in an OT environment using a full asset lifecycle approach, manage vulnerabilities in cyber-physical systems with an advanced risk-based approach, and harness a zero-trust security architecture to ensure organizational security.
The summit sessions address the global scale of these challenges. “The CS4CA Europe Summit has proven to be an indispensable forum for IT and OT professionals, providing insights and strategies necessary to fortify their operations,” said Kudsia Kaker, managing director of QG Media. “The theme, ‘Building Cyber Resilience Through Our IT-OT Architecture,’ underscores the urgent need for coordinated cybersecurity efforts.”
As critical infrastructure organizations navigate the complex terrain of cybersecurity, the summit stands as a crucial platform for collective defense and proactive security strategies to fortify OT systems against evolving cyberthreats. By focusing on resilience and innovation, CS4CA continues to lead industry collaboration, driving progress in safeguarding OT systems from emerging cyberthreats.
The CS4CA Europe Summit presents a unique opportunity for industry leaders and security professionals to collaborate, share knowledge and develop robust strategies to protect critical infrastructure from cyberthreats targeting OT systems.
To learn more about the agenda and register for the event, visit https://europe.cs4ca.com/.
About ISMG
Information Security Media Group (ISMG) is the world’s largest media organization devoted solely to cybersecurity, information technology, artificial intelligence and operational technology. Each of our 38 media properties provides education, research and news that is specifically tailored to key vertical sectors including banking, healthcare and the public sector; geographies from North America to Southeast Asia; and topics such as data breach prevention, cyber risk assessment, OT security, AI and fraud.
About ISMG Events
ISMG Events is a premier platform for security professionals and practitioners worldwide. Our global, annual events bring together the ISMG Events Community, comprising over 40,000 members, to exchange knowledge, insights and best practices in the field of cybersecurity. The cornerstone of our event portfolio is the ISMG Global Summit Series. These summits take place both virtually and in-person, offering participants a diverse range of topics to explore. In addition to our Global Summit Series, ISMG Events hosts exclusive Executive Roundtables that are closed-door, topic-focused discussions that provide practitioners with a collaborative environment to address today’s most pressing security concerns.
About QG Media
QG Media is an international provider of cutting-edge B2B conferences and digital content for technology leaders. Focusing on cybersecurity and IoT (Internet of Things), QG brings together business leaders to demonstrate thought leadership through content-driven presentations, interviews and webinars. The success of any QG Media event lies in providing expertly curated programs, inviting industry leading speakers, along with offering extensive networking opportunities to promote collaboration and drive innovation.
