ManuSec USA 2024: Safeguarding Manufacturing in a Digital-First World
The Summit Addresses Growing Cyberthreats to Operational Technology and Supply Chain
Princeton, NJ, September 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- ManuSec USA – hosted by QG Media, an ISMG company – returns for its highly anticipated ninth edition, on October 1 and 2 in Chicago, Illinois. The summit is a premier gathering for cybersecurity and manufacturing leaders, focused on addressing the pressing cyber challenges facing the global manufacturing sector today.
As the manufacturing industry continues to embrace digitization through advanced technologies such as IoT, AI and automation, cyber vulnerabilities are becoming increasingly complex. Cyberattacks targeting OT environments and supply chains have the potential to disrupt production lines, cause financial losses and threaten global economies. Now, more than ever, strengthening cybersecurity in the manufacturing sector is vital.
Recent studies emphasize the urgency of action: According to IBM’s 2024 X-Force Threat Intelligence Index, manufacturing remained the top-targeted industry for cyberattacks for the third consecutive year. The industry accounted for 25.7% of all incidents, driven by the rise in ransomware and nation-state attacks. With manufacturing contributing to roughly 16% of global GDP, the protection of this sector’s infrastructure is a critical concern, both economically and strategically.
“With manufacturing contributing significantly to the global economy, cyber resilience is not just a priority but a necessity,” said Kudsia Kaker, managing director of QG Media. “ManuSec USA facilitates critical conversations on key strategies to protect operational technology and supply chains from ever-evolving cyberthreats, offering practical steps manufacturers can take to secure their infrastructure.”
In light of its growing relevance, the summit will feature a lineup of interactive sessions, workshops and panels tailor-made for security professionals to explore cutting-edge solutions and industry best practices.
A panel discussion on navigating the complexities of third-party risk in OT environments will reveal strategies for assessing and addressing risks introduced by critical third-party providers in OT environments. The panelists KB Sharma, executive director, head of global security architecture, engineering and operations, The Estée Lauder Companies; Christian Harter, director of OT security and engineering, UPS; Ebenezer Arumai, CISO, Oldcastle BuildingEnvelope; and Chris Patteson, field CISO, DeNexus, will share lessons on balancing necessary remote access for maintenance or troubleshooting with security protocols.
Another session on cyber resilience in manufacturing will cover emerging threats to the manufacturing sector, with a focus on building cyber resilience through risk management, multi-layered security approaches, and proactive defense mechanisms. Attendees will learn from companies that have successfully implemented OT cybersecurity strategies and avoided costly breaches.
Attendees will explore how industry peers are detecting and preventing intrusions, implementing OT security programs, and securing legacy systems. Discussions will also cover securing complex supply chains and practical steps for safeguarding them.
The summit will feature a fireside chat on how the U.S. Intelligence Community tracks and communicates threats to OT and the manufacturing sector. Moderated by Chris Zimmerman, director of strategic cyber partnerships at the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, this discussion will include insights from Laura Galante, director of the Cyber Threat Intelligence Integration Center. Together, they will explore the current threat landscape, intelligence-sharing strategies, and the role of national intelligence in securing critical manufacturing infrastructure against cyberattacks.
“In today’s interconnected manufacturing landscape, the threats are evolving as fast as the technology itself. ManuSec USA is where industry leaders can stay ahead, learning from each other’s successes and challenges. We’re proud to host this event as a critical touchpoint for those who are dedicated to securing the future of manufacturing,” said Jennifer Eisenhofer, vice president of events at ISMG.
ManuSec USA is a must-attend event for CISOs, CIOs, OT security leaders, and manufacturing executives who are serious about enhancing their cybersecurity capabilities. This year’s event also offers unparalleled networking opportunities, with attendees able to connect with peers from across the globe to share experiences, challenges, and best practices.
To learn more about the agenda and register for the event, visit https://usa.manusecevent.com/.
About ISMG
Information Security Media Group (ISMG) is the world’s largest media organization devoted solely to cybersecurity, information technology, artificial intelligence and operational technology. Each of our 38 media properties provides education, research and news that is specifically tailored to key vertical sectors including banking, healthcare and the public sector; geographies from North America to Southeast Asia; and topics such as data breach prevention, cyber risk assessment, OT security, AI and fraud.
About QG Media
QG Media is an international provider of cutting-edge B2B conferences and digital content for technology leaders. Focusing on cybersecurity and IoT (Internet of Things), QG brings together business leaders to demonstrate thought leadership through content-driven presentations, interviews and webinars. The success of any QG Media event lies in providing expertly curated programs, inviting industry leading speakers, along with offering extensive networking opportunities to promote collaboration and drive innovation.
