MIAMI Realtors and Solid Earth Partner to Launch Award-Winning Dashboard to Help Realtors Better Serve Their Clients
Solid Earth has partnered with the MIAMI Association of Realtors to launch its award-winning Ezement Identity Management Single Sign-On Dashboard for 60,000 Realtors. This innovative platform, which won the Inman Innovators Award, enhances security with biometric authentication while streamlining operations.
Miami, FL, September 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The MIAMI Association of REALTORS® (MIAMI), the nation’s largest local Realtor association, and Solid Earth, a leader in MLS software, have partnered to bring an award-winning dashboard to each of MIAMI’s 60,000 Realtors so they can be even more efficient, secure and productive in continuing to provide the highest level of service to their clients.
MIAMI Realtors have access to Solid Earth’s Ezement Identity Management Single Sign On Dashboard, which won the prestigious Inman Innovators Award at Inman Connect in August 2024. The dashboard includes cutting edge biometric technology to ensure data security while still being easy to access for members.
“Miami is one of the most vibrant and fast-paced real estate markets in the country,” said Eric Stegemann, CEO of TRIBUS Group, parent company of Solid Earth. “By partnering with MIAMI Realtors, we’re providing their members with the tools they need to succeed in such a dynamic environment. Our platform’s advanced features in the Ezement Dashboard, like biometric authentication and data integration, will streamline operations and enhance security, allowing agents to focus on what they do best – serving their clients.”
The launch of Solid Earth’s platform with MIAMI Realtors will bring a host of tools and features to the association’s members, enhancing their ability to manage listings, engage with clients, and grow their business in a fully compliant and efficient digital ecosystem. This partnership allows for a more seamless and secure real estate transaction process.
Homebuyers and sellers in Miami can now benefit from the latest technology that simplifies the listing and research process while ensuring that their personal data is protected. We’re excited to bring these innovations to such a pivotal market.
“We are excited to offer the newest, most innovative dashboard that allows MIAMI to quickly onboard new tools for our members while continuing to deliver the most secure and responsive member portal experience,” MIAMI REALTORS® CEO Teresa King Kinney said.
This partnership with MIAMI Realtors is a testament to Solid Earth’s commitment to leading the industry with innovative technology solutions that meet the needs of today’s real estate professionals and their clients.
For more information about this partnership or to schedule an interview, please contact Britt Chester at Britt@SmashEndurance.com, or visit www.solidearth.com.
About Solid Earth
Solid Earth is a leader in MLS/Association technology, offering innovative solutions that streamline operations and enhance the user experience for real estate professionals worldwide. With 25 years of experience in web-based MLS platforms, Solid Earth today powers over 200,000 agent accounts. In addition to the new Ezement platform the company has a new Ezement that offers identity management coupled with a single sign-on platform, all while removing the need for agents to remember any passwords.
About the MIAMI Association of Realtors®
The MIAMI Association of Realtors (MIAMI) was chartered by the National Association of Realtors in 1920 and is celebrating 104 years of service to Realtors, the buying and selling public, and the communities in South Florida. Comprised of six organizations: MIAMI RESIDENTIAL, MIAMI COMMERCIAL; BROWARD-MIAMI, a division of MIAMI Realtors; JTHS-MIAMI, a division of MIAMI Realtors in the Jupiter-Tequesta-Hobe Sound area; MIAMI YPN, our Young Professionals Network Council; and the award-winning MIAMI Global Council. MIAMI REALTORS represents 60,000 total real estate professionals in all aspects of real estate sales, marketing, and brokerage. It is the largest local Realtor association in the U.S. and has official partnerships with 260 international organizations worldwide. MIAMI’s official website is www.MiamiRealtors.com
Contact
Britt Chester
303-378-2613
www.solidearth.com
