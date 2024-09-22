MIAMI Realtors and Solid Earth Partner to Launch Award-Winning Dashboard to Help Realtors Better Serve Their Clients

Solid Earth has partnered with the MIAMI Association of Realtors to launch its award-winning Ezement Identity Management Single Sign-On Dashboard for 60,000 Realtors. This innovative platform, which won the Inman Innovators Award, enhances security with biometric authentication while streamlining operations.