IWAM’s 10th Anniversary & Unstoppable Leadership Awards Gala
Join IWAM for a momentous celebration as IWAM marks the 10th Anniversary of IWAM and recognizes unstoppable leaders making a difference. This year’s gala is especially significant as IWAM also honorS the retirement of its visionary founder, Dr. D. Tyler Brown, whose leadership and dedication have been the cornerstone of IWAM’s success.
Houston, TX, October 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The International Women's Alliance Ministries (IWAM) is thrilled to announce its 10th Anniversary and Unstoppable Leadership Awards & Honoree Gala, a prestigious event that will recognize community leaders and celebrate a decade of empowerment. The gala will take place on October 26, 2024 at The Marriott West Loop South, bringing together influential figures, community members, and supporters to honor leadership and vision.
This year’s event is particularly significant, as IWAM will pay tribute to the retirement of its founder, Dr. D. Tyler Brown, whose leadership and dedication have shaped the organization’s mission and impact. Dr. Brown has been a guiding force behind IWAM’s success, providing mentorship, empowerment, and support to women leaders across various sectors.
Event Details:
Date: October 26, 2024
Time: 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Location: Marriott West Loop South
Event Highlights:
Unstoppable Leadership Awards: Recognizing individuals who have demonstrated exceptional leadership and made meaningful contributions to their communities.
Honoring Dr. D. Tyler Brown: A special tribute to celebrate Dr. Brown’s retirement and lasting legacy.
Networking Opportunities: Attendees will have the chance to connect with community leaders, honorees, and changemakers.
Elegant Dinner & Entertainment: The evening will feature a formal dinner and live performances.
Dr. Brown’s leadership and commitment to empowering women have made IWAM a cornerstone in the community. The gala will serve as an opportunity to reflect on the accomplishments of the past decade and look ahead to the future of IWAM’s continued mission to inspire and support the next generation of women leaders.
Tickets & Sponsorships:
Tickets for the event are available now, with sponsorship opportunities offering organizations the chance to align themselves with IWAM’s mission of leadership and empowerment.
For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit http://www.iwamonline.org or contact support@iwamonline.org
About IWAM:
The International Women'sAllianceMinistries (IWAM) is dedicated to the empowerment and mentorship of women in leadership roles. Since its inception, IWAM has helped countless women develop their leadership skills, overcome barriers, and make impactful contributions to their communities.
Media Contact:
Cheryl Donovan
VP Communications
832-736-4078
support@iwamonline.org
http://www.iwamonline.org
This year’s event is particularly significant, as IWAM will pay tribute to the retirement of its founder, Dr. D. Tyler Brown, whose leadership and dedication have shaped the organization’s mission and impact. Dr. Brown has been a guiding force behind IWAM’s success, providing mentorship, empowerment, and support to women leaders across various sectors.
Event Details:
Date: October 26, 2024
Time: 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Location: Marriott West Loop South
Event Highlights:
Unstoppable Leadership Awards: Recognizing individuals who have demonstrated exceptional leadership and made meaningful contributions to their communities.
Honoring Dr. D. Tyler Brown: A special tribute to celebrate Dr. Brown’s retirement and lasting legacy.
Networking Opportunities: Attendees will have the chance to connect with community leaders, honorees, and changemakers.
Elegant Dinner & Entertainment: The evening will feature a formal dinner and live performances.
Dr. Brown’s leadership and commitment to empowering women have made IWAM a cornerstone in the community. The gala will serve as an opportunity to reflect on the accomplishments of the past decade and look ahead to the future of IWAM’s continued mission to inspire and support the next generation of women leaders.
Tickets & Sponsorships:
Tickets for the event are available now, with sponsorship opportunities offering organizations the chance to align themselves with IWAM’s mission of leadership and empowerment.
For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit http://www.iwamonline.org or contact support@iwamonline.org
About IWAM:
The International Women'sAllianceMinistries (IWAM) is dedicated to the empowerment and mentorship of women in leadership roles. Since its inception, IWAM has helped countless women develop their leadership skills, overcome barriers, and make impactful contributions to their communities.
Media Contact:
Cheryl Donovan
VP Communications
832-736-4078
support@iwamonline.org
http://www.iwamonline.org
Contact
International Women's Alliance MinistriesContact
Cheryl Donovan
832-736-4078
www.iwamonline.org
Cheryl Donovan
832-736-4078
www.iwamonline.org
Categories