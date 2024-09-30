Cuban Food Stories Portrays a Tantalizing Taste of Tradition on Documentary Showcase
Los Angeles, CA, September 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Scientology Network’s Documentary Showcase, the weekly series providing a platform for Independent filmmakers to air films on important social, cultural and environmental issues, presents the documentary Cuban Food Stories.
Documentary Showcase airs Fridays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Scientology Network.
Cuban Food Stories centers on a road trip across Cuba to experience the rich variety of ingredients and flavors of the island’s cuisine. In the absence of modern conveniences, the people living off the land are able to carry on the culinary traditions and celebrate the heritage that defines Cuban culture.
Directed by Asori Soto, the film was inspired by his longing to return to Cuba after living in the US for 10 years, and to reconnect with the food and flavors of his childhood. Cuban Food Stories treks across the island, revealing some of Cuba’s stunningly beautiful beaches and lush mountainous landscapes. Viewers are introduced to a host of unforgettable characters - from a restaurateur in Havana to a fisherman using traditional techniques. Going in search of the island’s culinary traditions, viewers are shown some of the most isolated and remote locations nearly forgotten by time and accessible only by raft, horseback or swimming. Through interviews with farmers, fishermen and innovative chefs creating a new take on the island’s cuisine, the film reveals the resilience of the Cuban people and the evolving nature of their culture.
Cuban Food Stories premiered at the Berlin International Film Festival and won an Audience Award at the Newport Beach Film Festival.
About Asori Soto
Born in Havana, Cuba, Asori Soto is an award-winning director and producer who studied art history at the University of Havana and documentary filmmaking through NYU Tisch at the Ludwig Foundation in Cuba. His many accolades include being named Best Narrative Director at the Havana New Directors Film Festival. Asori is the founder of Easy Mondays, a production company based in New York that oversees management and production of audiovisual content featuring historically underrepresented directors in the US. Asori believes in developing programs that will contribute to a contemporary vision of the world and sharing compelling stories that resonate with global audiences.
In an interview with Documentary Showcase, Asori said, “I think we live in a very diverse world—we’re not all the same. We’re many different countries with many different cultures and a lot of richness. And I think Independent documentaries help us get a view of this entire world and understand it in a better way.”
About Documentary Showcase
Fundamental to Scientology is a humanitarian mission that extends to some 200 nations with programs for human rights, human decency, literacy, morality, drug prevention and disaster relief. For this reason, the Scientology Network provides a platform for Independent filmmakers who embrace a vision of building a better world.
Documentary Showcase debuts films weekly from award-winning Independent filmmakers whose goal is to improve society by raising awareness of social, cultural and environmental issues.
For more information, visit scientology.tv/docs.
The Scientology Network debuted on March 12, 2018. Since launching, the Scientology Network has been viewed in over 240 countries and territories worldwide in 17 languages. Satisfying the curiosity of people about Scientology, the network takes viewers across six continents, spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists; showing the Church as a global organization; and presenting its social betterment programs that have touched the lives of millions worldwide. The network also showcases documentaries by Independent filmmakers who represent a cross section of cultures and faiths, but share a common purpose of uplifting communities. Scientology Network’s innovative content has been recognized with more than 125 industry awards, including Tellys, Communitas and Hermes Creative Awards.
Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions, the Church’s global media center in Los Angeles, the Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM, AT&T U-verse and can be streamed at scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.
