Nicole Slavitt Joins KOIOS as Executive Board Advisor
New York, NY, September 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- KOIOS, a leader in Financial Intelligence solutions, is pleased to announce that Nicole Slavitt has joined the company as an Executive Board Advisor.
Nicole Slavitt brings over 30 years of experience in digital innovation, financial data and news to KOIOS. She has been in leading management roles in the FinTech industry including most recently General Manager of Dow Jones’s Barron’s, Yahoo Finance and head of product at TheStreet.
Her expertise is revenue growth and business expansion. Nicole’s passion, knowledge and foresight will be invaluable to KOIOS as they deliver groundbreaking real-time data in an easy to use platform that distills signal intelligence from social destinations and provides daily monitoring of retail sentiment and alerts about stock manipulation threats. Slavitt’s goal is to deliver KOIOS at scale to the financial professional market.
“By uncovering ‘the dark side’ of investor chatter, KOIOS will help public companies, CEOs, CFOs, CMOs, IR teams, and their investors be in reputation mode rather than crisis mode,” said Nicole Slavitt, Executive Board Advisor at Koios. “I’m excited to join the team and help bring the KOIOS solution to forward-thinking companies.”
“We are thrilled to welcome Nicole to the KOIOS team. Her proven ability to drive revenue growth and scale businesses makes her an invaluable asset,” said Elvira Tkach-Dreazen, co-founder of KOIOS. “Nicole’s vision and leadership will undoubtedly help KOIOS reach new heights as we continue to empower financial professionals with real-time intelligence to protect and grow their stock.”
About KOIOS:
KOIOS helps Investor Relations professionals protect against pump-and-dump schemes and optimize their investor communication strategy. KOIOS’s purpose-built AI models make sense of hundreds of millions of messages on Twitter, Reddit, Yahoo Finance, and numerous other sources, finding critical signals in vast amounts of unstructured data. Leading IR/PR agencies, Crisis Management firms, and publicly traded companies use KOIOS as a tool to protect and grow their stock .
For more information about KOIOS and its innovative Financial Intelligence solution, please visit www.koiostech.ai.
Ella Tkach-Dreazen
+97299521808
https://koiostech.ai
+97299521808
https://koiostech.ai
