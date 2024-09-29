Revive Adserver Mod Introduces Looping Video Advertising Plugin

The "GIF-like Video Ads Plugin" for Revive Adserver allows advertisers to create video ads that behave like GIFs. These lightweight, looping videos provide an engaging ad experience similar to GIFs but with the added flexibility and features of video content. The plugin helps reduce loading times compared to traditional video ads, making it ideal for use in environments where bandwidth or load speed is a concern.