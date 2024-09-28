Guests Learn About Individuality in Relationships at Community Center
The Clearwater Community Volunteers Center welcomes guests to a seminar series on relationships hosted by Find the Win Productions, Inc.
Clearwater, FL, September 28, 2024 --(PR.com)-- This past weekend, the Clearwater Community Volunteers (CCV) Center hosted local nonprofit Find The Win Inc.’s 2nd workshop in a series of “Insightful Seminars,” focusing on healthy relationships between couples. Find The Win Inc. was founded by Tampa local, Ms. Christina Murray, to empower and inspire people to live their best lives.
The seminar started with refreshments and mingling before guests took part in relationship exercises. Those who attended had this to say, “The seminar was great today. I learned a lot about keeping my personal goals and aspirations alive while being the other half in a relationship. Christina’s interactive segments were a lot of fun and made the seminar much more real. Thank you!”
The CCV Center, established by the Church of Scientology in 2018, is a home for all Tampa Bay nonprofits. Just like Find the Win’s event, the center has hosted hundreds of charity events, workshops, meetings and more, all at no cost to the nonprofit community.
A 2023 report from the Florida Nonprofit Alliance states that 50% of nonprofits in Florida are experiencing increased costs for regular, recurring expenses from years prior. Further, 62% say they need more funding to accomplish their missions. Thus, it is plain to see that resources need to be made available to these groups that are dedicating their time to help others.
“Our purpose here at the CCV Center is to help nonprofits accomplish their goals and mission,” said Tracy Hawkins, manager of the center. “We were very happy to see Christina’s vision come to life with this seminar. Just as Humanitarian L. Ron Hubbard said, ‘A community that pulls together can make a better society for all.’”
If you would like more information about the CCV Center or to host your nonprofit event in the center, please contact Tracy Hawkins at 727-316-5309 or CCVcenter@ccvfl.org.
About the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center:
The Clearwater Community Volunteers Center, established by the Church of Scientology in 2018, is a home for the benefit of all Tampa Bay nonprofit organizations. Built on the success of the Clearwater Community Volunteers, who host the signature Winter Wonderland and Easter Egg Hunt in Clearwater, the Center was created to serve the needs of our local nonprofits. The Center is fully equipped to host meetings, seminars, events and gatherings, all at no cost to the nonprofit community. Please email CCVcenter@ccvfl.org for more information about the Center and its facilities.
