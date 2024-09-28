Family-Friendly, Safe Halloween Open House in Clearwater
All are welcome to attend the Halloween Village Trick-or-Treat Trail on Thursday, October 31.
Clearwater, FL, September 28, 2024 --(PR.com)-- With Halloween right around the corner, the humanitarian centers sponsored by the Church of Scientology invite families from here and afar to join them for a Halloween Village Trick-or-Treat Trail through downtown Clearwater on Thursday, October 31 at 5:00pm. Live music will fill the air as families move from one humanitarian center to the next, collecting candy and participating in activities, including a bouncy house, face painting, a scavenger hunt and more. The Osceola Courtyard at the intersection of North Fort Harrison Avenue and Drew Street will turn into a Halloween Village for the night featuring local charities with resources for families, food tents and a costume contest.
Members of the community who attended last year’s Halloween event especially liked that it provided a safe place for the kids to enjoy the holiday and have fun with all of the activities. With Pinellas County seeing a crime happen on an average every 19 minutes, safety is a priority for many, if not all, parents. Halloween also means pedestrian fatalities are at a high of 43 percent more than usual, due to the activity of trick-or-treaters on the streets.
“We are excited to host our annual Halloween Trick-or-Treat Trail again this year,” said Tracy Hawkins, manager of the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center. “Seeing all the kids and parents dress up and have fun in a safe environment is the best. We are happy to provide a family-friendly and fun-filled night for the community.”
If you would like more information about the Halloween Village Trick-or-Treat Trail on October 31st, please contact Tracy Hawkins at 727-316-5309 or CCVcenter@ccvfl.org.
About the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center:
The Clearwater Community Volunteers Center, established by the Church of Scientology in 2018, is a home for the benefit of all Tampa Bay nonprofit organizations. Built on the success of the Clearwater Community Volunteers, who host the signature Winter Wonderland and Easter Egg Hunt in Clearwater, the Center was created to serve the needs of our local nonprofits. The Center is fully equipped to host meetings, seminars, events and gatherings, all at no cost to the nonprofit community. Please email CCVcenter@ccvfl.org for more information about the Center and its facilities.
