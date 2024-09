Jamaican Heritage Filmmakers Screening at Conch Shell International Film Fest 2024

New York, NY, September 28, 2024 --( PR.com )-- The 2024 Conch Shell International Film Fest’s (CSIFF ‘24) will be presenting premiere screenings of innovative narrative, experimental and documentary short films by independent and student filmmakers from the USA, Canada, France, Haiti, Guadeloupe, Dominica, Jamaica, Trinidad & Tobago, Puerto Rico, Curacao, United Kingdom, Barbados, Antigua and Barbuda, Suriname, and United Kingdom during its four-day run.Conch Shell International Film Fest 2024’s (CSIFF ‘24), presented by 501c(3) nonprofit Conch Shell Productions Inc, showcases the best of emerging Caribbean heritage artists from the U.S and internationally. Live festival screenings will take place at Regal UA Midway Cinema in Forest Hills, New York October 10-13, 2024. Other events include Opening Night Ceremony (featuring a special award commemorating the contributions of Jamaican American theater artist and teacher Frank Silvera), panels, workshops, and network events.This year’s lineup of artists include films by Jamaican heritage filmmakers Michael “Mikey T” Campbell, Calyx Passailaigue, Richard Walters, Marion Myrie, Ryan Eccleston, Rasheed Peters, Livingston Steele, Tarik Alexander, Kevin Jackson, and Danae Grandison.The films includeJamaica Story (U.S. Premiere)Michael “Mikey T” Campbell - Producer/DirectorJamaican AmericanZeen? (NY Premiere)Calyx Passailaigue - Co-writer & DirectorJamaican CanadianRichard Walters - Co-writerJamaican CanadianTowards A More Inclusive Jamaica (Queens Premiere)Marion Myrie - DirectorJamaicanJonkonnu Nuh Dead (Queens Premiere)Ryan Eccleston - FilmmakerJamaicanSome Sweet Day (NYC Premiere)Rasheed Peters - DirectorJamaicanThe Theory Of Josue' (World Premiere)Livingston Steele - Screenwriter/DirectorJamaican AmericanTime Heals (A Jamaican Christmas Story) (U.S. Premiere)Tarik Alexander - Writer/Lead ActorJamaicanKevin Jackson - DirectorJamaicanUnspoken (Queens Premiere)Danae Grandison - Writer & DirectorJamaicanTo learn more about these artist and their films go to www.conchshelliff.com