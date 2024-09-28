Jamaican Heritage Filmmakers Screening at Conch Shell International Film Fest 2024
New York, NY, September 28, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The 2024 Conch Shell International Film Fest’s (CSIFF ‘24) will be presenting premiere screenings of innovative narrative, experimental and documentary short films by independent and student filmmakers from the USA, Canada, France, Haiti, Guadeloupe, Dominica, Jamaica, Trinidad & Tobago, Puerto Rico, Curacao, United Kingdom, Barbados, Antigua and Barbuda, Suriname, and United Kingdom during its four-day run.
Conch Shell International Film Fest 2024’s (CSIFF ‘24), presented by 501c(3) nonprofit Conch Shell Productions Inc, showcases the best of emerging Caribbean heritage artists from the U.S and internationally. Live festival screenings will take place at Regal UA Midway Cinema in Forest Hills, New York October 10-13, 2024. Other events include Opening Night Ceremony (featuring a special award commemorating the contributions of Jamaican American theater artist and teacher Frank Silvera), panels, workshops, and network events.
This year’s lineup of artists include films by Jamaican heritage filmmakers Michael “Mikey T” Campbell, Calyx Passailaigue, Richard Walters, Marion Myrie, Ryan Eccleston, Rasheed Peters, Livingston Steele, Tarik Alexander, Kevin Jackson, and Danae Grandison.
The films include
Jamaica Story (U.S. Premiere)
Michael “Mikey T” Campbell - Producer/Director
Jamaican American
Zeen? (NY Premiere)
Calyx Passailaigue - Co-writer & Director
Jamaican Canadian
Richard Walters - Co-writer
Jamaican Canadian
Towards A More Inclusive Jamaica (Queens Premiere)
Marion Myrie - Director
Jamaican
Jonkonnu Nuh Dead (Queens Premiere)
Ryan Eccleston - Filmmaker
Jamaican
Some Sweet Day (NYC Premiere)
Rasheed Peters - Director
Jamaican
The Theory Of Josue' (World Premiere)
Livingston Steele - Screenwriter/Director
Jamaican American
Time Heals (A Jamaican Christmas Story) (U.S. Premiere)
Tarik Alexander - Writer/Lead Actor
Jamaican
Kevin Jackson - Director
Jamaican
Unspoken (Queens Premiere)
Danae Grandison - Writer & Director
Jamaican
To learn more about these artist and their films go to www.conchshelliff.com
