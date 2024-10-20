Bloom Lab Launches The Menopause Playbook on World Menopause Day
Lisbon, Portugal, October 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- In honour of World Menopause Day, Bloom Lab is launching The Menopause Playbook, a no-nonsense guide for today's forward-thinking woman with everything she needs to know to tackle menopause like a pro without having to sift through endless books, articles or studies. Created by Kristina von Oertzen, this program is packed with fresh insights, handy tips, and treatment options, giving women the power to navigate this life transition with confidence.
“This course is like your GPS for menopause, putting you in the driver’s seat of your midlife journey! I wanted to arm women with the knowledge I wish I had to understand what’s going on with your hormones and never run out of arguments when doctors are talking down to you,” said von Oertzen.
The Menopause Playbook covers everything from nutrition secrets and exercise adjustments to HRT info and rediscovering the spark in your sex life, all in a user-friendly format designed for busy midlife women.
Pre-Sale Offer
In celebration of the launch and world menopause day, a special pre-sale price of €99 is available until 20 October 2024. After that, the course will be offered at its regular price of €299.
About Bloom Lab
Bloom Lab, founded by Kristina von Oertzen, is here to guide menopausal foodies through the wild ride of midlife when they no longer recognise their bodies and behaviour, convinced they need to excessively work out to get their “younger self” body back and think about every bite twice to lose that persistent bloated belly that is ruining every outfit. Bloom Lab offers private coaching and online programs, featuring easy-to-implement nutrition and lifestyle tweaks.
Contact Information:
Name: Kristina von Oertzen
Email: Kristina@bloomlab.health
Website: coaching.bloomlab.health/courses/the-menopause-playbook
Images: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/131Z0rbtM1DbwtodkGJJ43bavIsR2BQ9w?usp=sharing
“This course is like your GPS for menopause, putting you in the driver’s seat of your midlife journey! I wanted to arm women with the knowledge I wish I had to understand what’s going on with your hormones and never run out of arguments when doctors are talking down to you,” said von Oertzen.
The Menopause Playbook covers everything from nutrition secrets and exercise adjustments to HRT info and rediscovering the spark in your sex life, all in a user-friendly format designed for busy midlife women.
Pre-Sale Offer
In celebration of the launch and world menopause day, a special pre-sale price of €99 is available until 20 October 2024. After that, the course will be offered at its regular price of €299.
About Bloom Lab
Bloom Lab, founded by Kristina von Oertzen, is here to guide menopausal foodies through the wild ride of midlife when they no longer recognise their bodies and behaviour, convinced they need to excessively work out to get their “younger self” body back and think about every bite twice to lose that persistent bloated belly that is ruining every outfit. Bloom Lab offers private coaching and online programs, featuring easy-to-implement nutrition and lifestyle tweaks.
Contact Information:
Name: Kristina von Oertzen
Email: Kristina@bloomlab.health
Website: coaching.bloomlab.health/courses/the-menopause-playbook
Images: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/131Z0rbtM1DbwtodkGJJ43bavIsR2BQ9w?usp=sharing
Contact
Bloom LabContact
Kristina von Oertzen
+351912778329
https://www.bloomlab.health
Kristina von Oertzen
+351912778329
https://www.bloomlab.health
Categories