Finelight Group Announces Strategic Investment in A-Team Group
A-Team brings Content Marketing & Event Expertise to Finelight's Media and Marketing Solutions Network.
Norwich, United Kingdom, October 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Finelight Group, a premier network of business media and marketing solutions, is delighted to announce a strategic investment into ATeam Group, the leading marketing and content services business for the global capital markets data and technology sector.
This investment marks a significant milestone in Finelight's growth strategy, broadening its service offerings and enhancing its client focused capabilities. A-Team Group customers will benefit from access to Finelight’s substantial global reach and range of marketing solutions.
A-Team Group, known for its outstanding events and content marketing solutions, brings a wealth of experience and a strong portfolio to Finelight Group, which plans to expand A-Team’s capabilities to further strengthen its offerings across multiple industry segments, including manufacturing, construction, supply-chain management and energy.
Angela Wilbraham, CEO of A-Team Group, said: "This investment marks the beginning of a very exciting chapter for us. Joining forces with Finelight provides us with new opportunities to expand our reach and enhance our offerings. Our clients and partners can expect the same high-quality services, now backed by the expanded capabilities and innovative spirit of Finelight."
Andrew Schofield, Founder & CEO of Finelight Group, welcomes A-Team and their experienced team members, highlighting the synergies and future potential: "I am very happy to welcome ATeam Group to the Finelight Group family. This investment aligns perfectly with our strategic plan to continue to build an interwoven network of leading media and marketing businesses, blending their specialist skills and deep-rooted expertise. A-Team Group's leadership in events and content marketing will complement our existing services and drive significant value for our clients across our media brands. We look forward to working together to achieve this growth."
About Finelight Group
Finelight Group is a rapidly expanding network committed to delivering innovative media and marketing solutions to its customers. With a focus on investing in creativity, Finelight Group provides a comprehensive range of services from which its clients can seamlessly access its powerful niche services or leverage its full-service capabilities.
For more information, please contact:
Finelight Group
info@finelightgroup.com
www.finelightgroup.com
Press Contact:
info@finelightgroup.com
This press release serves to officially welcome A-Team Group to the Finelight’s family. We are excited about the future and the endless possibilities these acquisitions bring.
Contact
Leigh Hill
44 (0)20 8090 2055
a-teamgroup.com/
