Sencore Partners with StreamVX to Deliver Turnkey OTT Workflow Solution, to be Showcased at SCTE TechExpo24
Sioux Falls, SD, September 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Sencore, a leading provider of video delivery and monitoring solutions, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with StreamVX, a pioneer in OTT workflow software. Together, Sencore and StreamVX are introducing a low-cost, turnkey OTT workflow solution designed to meet the evolving needs of service providers and cable operators
Through this partnership, Sencore and StreamVX will offer a comprehensive OTT workflow product package by combining Sencore’s enterprise-grade hardware solutions with StreamVX’s advanced OTT workflow software. This collaboration enables customers to benefit from a robust, all-in-one solution, whether they require on-premises infrastructure or a fully managed service for their OTT workflows.
“Our partnership with StreamVX brings together the best of both worlds—Sencore’s trusted hardware and StreamVX’s innovative software,” said Aaron Doughten, Director of Marketing and Technology at Sencore. He concluded: “By delivering a complete OTT workflow solution, we are addressing a key market demand and empowering our customers to optimize their video delivery systems.”
The strategic focus of this partnership is to provide targeted solutions for Tier 2 and Tier 3 service providers, cable operators, and the hospitality industry. By offering a scalable and efficient workflow solution, Sencore and StreamVX are positioned to support the growing needs of these sectors.
Both Sencore and StreamVX will be showcasing their latest technologies at SCTE TechExpo24, from September 24-26 in Atlanta. Attendees can visit both companies at booth 1109 to learn more about the exciting developments made possible by this partnership.
For more information about Sencore and its products visit www.sencore.com or reach out to salesonline@sencore.com or +1.605.978.4600.
About Sencore
Sencore is dedicated to providing high-quality, reliable, and innovative solutions for the broadcast, cable, satellite, and IPTV markets. With a focus on delivering exceptional customer service and support, Sencore ensures that its customers have the tools they need to succeed in an ever-changing industry.
About StreamVX
StreamVX virtualizes the video ecosystems of broadcasters, telcos, and MSOs. The company’s team of experienced video technology developers and engineers stand ready to reshape the entertainment industry by making streaming both broadcast-grade and AI-smart. StreamVX’s streaming broadcast-grade and AI-smart solutions utilize a unified interface to improve user experience.
Contact
Chelsea Hamann - Marketing Manager
+1-605-978-4600
www.sencore.com
