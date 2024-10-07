STN, Inc. Honored as a CRN Triple Crown Award for 2024
Pleasanton, CA, October 07, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Pleasanton, California, October 7th, 2024 – STN, Inc., today announced that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has named STN, Inc. a 2024 Triple Crown Award winner for the second year in a row. This elite recognition is awarded to solution providers who earn spots on three of CRN’s most prestigious lists in one year.
The Triple Crown Award goes to companies who were honored on the Solution Provider 500, which ranks the largest IT solution providers in North America based on revenue; the Fast Growth 150, which spotlights the fastest-growing organizations in the channel; and the Tech Elite 250, which recognizes companies that attained the highest-level certifications from leading technology vendors in the industry.
Making any of the three lists is a notable achievement, but being featured on all three in the same year demonstrates an exceptional level of business acumen, focus on innovation and dedication to building technical expertise.
About STN, Inc.
Strategy
STN believes understanding where our clients need to take their business is one of the most critical aspects of technology adoption. We include all facets of an organization to create a strategy that reflects their business requirements in their technology implementation.
Innovation
Innovation is a crucial proponent in our ability to provide the best of breed solutions, which leads to disruptive technologies propelling companies to new heights.
Consulting
Vendor agnostic consulting provides an unbiased and optimal approach to solving the most complex business issues.
https://www.stninc.com/
“Solution providers recognized with a Triple Crown Award are at the top of their game, demonstrating an unwavering commitment to enhancing their technical skills, improving their solutions offerings, and advancing the entire channel,” said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, and Executive Editor, CRN, at The Channel Company. “Our congratulations go out to each company, and we look forward to seeing how they continue to set an example for excellence and model success in our industry.”
This year’s Triple Crown Award winners will be featured in the October 2024 issue of CRN and online at www.crn.com/triplecrown.
About The Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com
Jenny Hsieh
+1 (925) 214-9363
www.stninc.com
