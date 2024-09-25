Dr. Fandos of Alluring Age Honored with 2024 Exceptional Healthcare Award at HERALD Excellence in Healthcare Awards

Dr. Fandos, founder of Alluring Age, has been awarded the 2024 Exceptional Healthcare Award for his contributions to anti-aging and regenerative medicine. This honor recognizes his dedication to advancing functional medicine and improving the health of the local community. Dr. Fandos’s work at Alluring Age focuses on personalized, holistic care, utilizing advanced diagnostics and innovative treatments to promote wellness and slow the aging process.