Dr. Fandos of Alluring Age Honored with 2024 Exceptional Healthcare Award at HERALD Excellence in Healthcare Awards
Dr. Fandos, founder of Alluring Age, has been awarded the 2024 Exceptional Healthcare Award for his contributions to anti-aging and regenerative medicine. This honor recognizes his dedication to advancing functional medicine and improving the health of the local community. Dr. Fandos’s work at Alluring Age focuses on personalized, holistic care, utilizing advanced diagnostics and innovative treatments to promote wellness and slow the aging process.
West Islip, NY, September 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Fandos, founder of Alluring Age, a leading practice dedicated to anti-aging and regenerative medicine, has been awarded the prestigious 2024 Exceptional Healthcare Award. This honor recognizes his outstanding contributions to the local community and his pivotal role in advancing the field of functional medicine. Dr. Fandos’s commitment to excellence and compassionate care continues to inspire both his patients and fellow healthcare professionals.
The HERALD Excellence in Healthcare Awards, now in its third year, celebrates healthcare professionals who have made a tangible impact on the lives of others. This year’s ceremony, held at the Heritage Club at Bethpage State Park Golf Course, featured influential keynote speaker Stanley Bergman, CEO of Henry Schein. The event highlighted the remarkable achievements of local healthcare professionals and their dedication to improving the lives of patients.
Dr. Fandos’s recognition is a testament to his work at Alluring Age, where the mission is to transform wellness through a powerful blend of anti-aging and regenerative medicine. Alluring Age is dedicated to slowing the aging process and elevating health through personalized healthcare plans tailored to each patient’s unique biology. The practice employs advanced diagnostics such as genetic testing, body composition analysis, and metabolic assessments to address root causes of age-related conditions like hypertension, diabetes, and hormonal imbalances.
Upon receiving the award, Dr. Fandos of Alluring Age stated, “I am deeply grateful to be recognized with the 2024 Exceptional Healthcare Award. This honor is a reflection of the dedication of our entire team at Alluring Age to the health and wellness of our community. Together, we are transforming the way we approach aging and wellness, and I am proud to continue this mission of personalized, holistic care.”
Alluring Age goes beyond conventional healthcare by offering specialized hormone therapies, advanced aesthetics, comprehensive wellness services, and top-tier recovery programs, ensuring that patients receive the most innovative care available. Dr. Fandos and his team at Alluring Age are committed to helping individuals lead vibrant, fulfilling lives through a focus on cellular efficiency and overall vitality.
The HERALD Excellence in Healthcare Awards play a critical role in spotlighting the vital work of healthcare professionals like Dr. Fandos of Alluring Age. By recognizing excellence, the event encourages others in the community to join in the mission of promoting health and wellness across Long Island.
For more information about the HERALD Excellence in Healthcare Awards or Dr. Fandos’s work at Alluring Age, please contact:
Alluring Age
400 Montauk Hwy., West Islip, NY 11795
Phone: (631) 909-6036
Website: alluringage.com
The HERALD Excellence in Healthcare Awards, now in its third year, celebrates healthcare professionals who have made a tangible impact on the lives of others. This year’s ceremony, held at the Heritage Club at Bethpage State Park Golf Course, featured influential keynote speaker Stanley Bergman, CEO of Henry Schein. The event highlighted the remarkable achievements of local healthcare professionals and their dedication to improving the lives of patients.
Dr. Fandos’s recognition is a testament to his work at Alluring Age, where the mission is to transform wellness through a powerful blend of anti-aging and regenerative medicine. Alluring Age is dedicated to slowing the aging process and elevating health through personalized healthcare plans tailored to each patient’s unique biology. The practice employs advanced diagnostics such as genetic testing, body composition analysis, and metabolic assessments to address root causes of age-related conditions like hypertension, diabetes, and hormonal imbalances.
Upon receiving the award, Dr. Fandos of Alluring Age stated, “I am deeply grateful to be recognized with the 2024 Exceptional Healthcare Award. This honor is a reflection of the dedication of our entire team at Alluring Age to the health and wellness of our community. Together, we are transforming the way we approach aging and wellness, and I am proud to continue this mission of personalized, holistic care.”
Alluring Age goes beyond conventional healthcare by offering specialized hormone therapies, advanced aesthetics, comprehensive wellness services, and top-tier recovery programs, ensuring that patients receive the most innovative care available. Dr. Fandos and his team at Alluring Age are committed to helping individuals lead vibrant, fulfilling lives through a focus on cellular efficiency and overall vitality.
The HERALD Excellence in Healthcare Awards play a critical role in spotlighting the vital work of healthcare professionals like Dr. Fandos of Alluring Age. By recognizing excellence, the event encourages others in the community to join in the mission of promoting health and wellness across Long Island.
For more information about the HERALD Excellence in Healthcare Awards or Dr. Fandos’s work at Alluring Age, please contact:
Alluring Age
400 Montauk Hwy., West Islip, NY 11795
Phone: (631) 909-6036
Website: alluringage.com
Contact
Alluring AgeContact
Jessica Jordan
(631) 909-6036
alluringage.com
Media Contact:
Keith Tucci
Wave Agency
keith@waveagency.com
Phone: 516-429-2071
200 Broadhollow Rd, Suite 207, Melville, NY 11747
Website: waveagency.com
Jessica Jordan
(631) 909-6036
alluringage.com
Media Contact:
Keith Tucci
Wave Agency
keith@waveagency.com
Phone: 516-429-2071
200 Broadhollow Rd, Suite 207, Melville, NY 11747
Website: waveagency.com
Categories