FluxxCon 2024: Forward Together - Reimagining Capacity, Technology, and Impact in Grants
Denver, CO, September 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fluxx, a leading provider of grants management solutions, is proud to announce FluxxCon 2024, a premier event focused on the intersection of technology, innovation and philanthropy. This year's theme "Forward Together," focuses on reimagining capacity, technogogy and impact in the grants sector with a spotlight on the evolving role of Artificial Intelligence (AI).
FluxxCon 2024 will take place from September 23-26 at the Sheraton Hotel in downtown Denver, Colorado, attracting grantmakers, nonprofit leaders and tech enthusiasts from across the country. Attendees will learn first-hand how cutting-edge technology is improving efficiency, capacity and impact in the world of philanthropy.
"Denver is the perfect backdrop for conversations on the future of grants," said Kristy Gannon, CEO of Fluxx. "This city is a hub for innovation, and we're thrilled to bring together leaders in technology and philanthropy to discuss how AI is becoming a game-changer in grantmaking."
AI is Revolutionizing the Grant Making Process
The event's spotlight on AI-driven grantmaking comes at a time when AI is transforming the sector globally. Forbes recently reported that over 60% of business owners say AI will increase productivity, and the Technology Association of Grantmakers has released findings on how AI can support missions, improve efficiency, and address community challenges. FluxxCon will feature exclusive insights on how AI is being adopted in the grants sector and its potential to streamline processes for funders and non-profits alike.
Event Highlights
Keynote Speakers: Industry leaders including Kristy Gannon, CEO of Fluxx, Trista Harris from FutureGood, Ori Carmel of Sowen, and Victoria Vrana of GlobalGiving will share insights on future trends and their implications for grantmaking.
Interactive Sessions: Engage in hands-on workshops and breakout sessions designed to equip attendees with the latest tools and strategies for effective grant management. Sessions include presentations on data reporting, integrations, AI and equity and inclusion.
Networking Oppurtunites: Connect with peers and experts in the field through various networking events, as well as hands on training sessions and user group meetings.
Agenda Overview
September 23: Fluxx University Live Admin Training and Welcome Reception
September 24: Opening Plenary, CEO Keynote, Sessions Highlighting the Roadmap Ahead
September 25-26: Breakout Sessions, Workshops, and Closing Remarks
Why Denver?
Denver's booming tech scene and its community of innovative non-profits make it an ideal location for FluxxCon 2024. The conference promises to provide valuable insights not only to those working in the grants sector but also to those interested in the in the application of technology to social good.
About Fluxx
Fluxx is the industry-leading cloud-first grantmaking solution. Purpose-built by grantmakers for grantmaking, Fluxx is women-led, a DEI champion, and a pledge 1% member organization. More than 400 world-class organizations use Fluxx, including 10 of the top 20 grantmakers, giving more than $15 billion and impacting more than 150,000 non-profits annually. To learn more about Fluxx, please visit www.fluxx.io.
For more information and to register, please visit FluxxCon 2024.
