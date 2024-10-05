Brokerage Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach Welcomes Realtor® Jeff Sassano
Jeff Sassano joins Engel & Völkers, a global real estate brokerage specializing in the sale and lease of premium residential and commercial property and yachts, Madeira Beach shop.
Madeira Beach, FL, October 05, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach announced that Jeff Sassano recently joined this boutique-style real estate brokerage located on Gulf Blvd, in Madeira Beach.
Sassano has been a Tampa Bay resident for twelve years and has a strong background in home renovations, acquisitions, and maximizing property values. He is also experienced in property management and the leasing or selling of single-family homes nationwide. “I’ve owned several businesses and think my direct customer service and operational experience will integrate very well with Engel & Völkers’ expectations and standards,” Sassano comments.
All Engel & Völkers real estate advisors are given the resources to assist with local, national, and international real estate transactions. Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach and Engel & Völkers South Tampa broker and License Partner Cherie Pattishall, GRI, CNE, CLHMS, CAM, e-Pro comments, “Having skilled real estate advisors that have both professional and personal experience in different segments within real estate, as Jeff’s experience shows, gives an edge to those in the community who work with them. Our tools at Engel & Völkers are designed to bolster an Advisor’s skills and help them succeed in their career!”
To learn more about Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach and its team of advisors, visit www.madeirabeach.evrealestate.com.
About Engel & Völkers
Engel & Völkers is one of the world’s leading companies specializing in the sale and lease of premium residential and commercial property. Engel & Völkers currently operates a global network of over 16,600 real estate advisors in over 1,000 residential brokerages in 35 countries around the world. Each brokerage is independently owned and operated. Learn more by visiting the following sites: www.southtampa.evrealestate.com and www.madeirabeach.evrealestate.com.
Cherie Pattishall
(727) 394-7365
Madeirabeach.evrealestate.com
brandi.thomas@evrealestate.com
